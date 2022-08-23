The Rings of Power's official trailer teases the cinematic calm before the impending storm

Audio player loading…

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has received one final trailer before its September 2 launch – and it's a teaser that shines a light on the fantasy series' captivating cinematic scope.

The forthcoming Prime Video show is less than two weeks away from finally being released. In a bid to drum up further excitement ahead of its arrival, Amazon Studios has given us another intriguing glimpse at The Rings of Power. And, while previous teasers have largely been action-packed, drama-fuelled affairs, this final trailer hints at the cinematic calm before the thunderous storm to come.

Check out the final trailer for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show below:

The two and a half minute long video opts for a more stripped back but ominous tone than its predecessors. Previous trailers have positioned The Rings of Power as a lighter but arguably more grandiose affair than House of the Dragon, the first Game of Thrones spin-off show and the latest hit fantasy series to debut on HBO Max. Given The Rings of Power season 1 cost a reported $465 million to produce, the term 'grandiose' does seem fitting here.

The Prime Video show's latest trailer, though, puts its version of Middle-earth at the forefront of the footage it contains. Sweeping vistas, green landscapes filled with waterfalls, arid locations, barren and icy wastelands, and stormy seas take pride of place in The Rings of Power's final teaser – footage that shows just how expansive Amazon's live-action prequel series is in nature.

Of course, there are plenty of scenes depicting the series' political drama elements, action sequences, and other fantasy-based aspects. We get multiple voiceovers from Morfydd Clark's Galadriel, who is certainly positioned as the first season's lead star, among new shots of the elven hero as she travels to various locations. Meanwhile, there are a few snippets of footage of Daniel Weyman's unnamed Stranger – the bedraggled but mysterious character taking an apple from Markella Kavenagh's Nori Brandyfoot on one occasion, and preparing to fend off some menacing looking wolf creatures in another scene.

There are plenty of other intriguing pieces of footage within the trailer, too. We get another brief look at Anson Boon's villainous-looking individual – is he really playing Sauron? – as well as brand new looks at Númenor, Khazad-dûm, and the Southlands (and those that inhabit these regions). Additionally, we see Sauron's scattered orc army starting to amass in an undisclosed location, hear new dialog from Ismael Cruz Córdova's Arondir and Charlies Vickers' Halbrand, and get confirmation that Galadriel is pursing Sauron and Morgoth's remaining forces in retaliation for her brother's death.

All in all, there's a lot of new, interesting tidbits to glean from The Rings of Power's final trailer. Thankfully, it won't be much longer until we start getting some answers about what we've seen in this and previous teasers.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power launches exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 2 with a two-episode premiere. Subsequent episodes will release weekly after that point.