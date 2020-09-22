The Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds could be a great AirPods Pro alternative

If you’re after a fully-featured Apple AirPods Pro alternative, the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds could be the buds for you. And they’re cheaper, too.

The Jabra Elite 85t features Jabra’s “most advanced and powerful” active noise cancellation technology, which is fully adjustable, letting you hear the world around you. The buds include one-touch access to Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, IPX4-rated durability against water, and 12mm speakers that promise big sound and powerful bass.

Unlike most true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t opt for a semi-open design, which should relieve ear pressure and avoid the uncomfortable “earplug effect” that can plague some users. The oval shape ear gels should provide a better seal in the ear, too, helping to maintain a secure fit without discomfort.

With active noise cancelling on, the Jabra Elite 85t should provide 5.5 hours of listening from a single charge, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case. You can expect up to 31 hours when active noise cancelling is turned off, and wireless charging is also available.

Jabra is also updating its Elite 75t wireless earbuds, both Active and non-Active, to include active noise cancellation. The upgrade is being made free to users via a firmware update, and the Jabra Elite 75t series will also be available to purchase with ANC as standard from October 2020.

The Jabra Elite 85t will be available in Titanium/Black from November 2020 for $229 / £219 (about AU$320) – that’s $20 / £30 cheaper than the Apple AirPods Pro. Other colors such as Gold / Beige, Copper / Black and Black and Grey will be available from January 2021.

