The iPhone 14 line is out now – but it might be weeks before you can get one

It’s iPhone 14 day! Today – September 16 – is the day when the iPhone 14 actually ships, so those who ordered early might be receiving it today. The same is true of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but not the iPhone 14 Plus, which ships on October 7.

However, don’t expect to just be able to wander into an Apple Store and buy one – if you haven’t already put an order in then you could be waiting weeks to get your hands on an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max.

In the US, Apple is quoting a shipping time of 3-4 weeks for the iPhone 14 Pro at the time of writing, and 4-5 weeks for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The standard iPhone 14 is much easier to get hold of, with no delays currently listed for that, suggesting it might be less popular – which is no surprise given that it’s barely an upgrade on the iPhone 13 in most ways.

The situation is similar in the UK, with delivery estimates of October 19-26 for the iPhone 14 Pro at the time of writing, and October 26 – November 2 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. There are slight shipping delays on the standard iPhone 14 there as well, with an estimate currently of September 22.

As for Australia, it’s currently 4-5 weeks for an iPhone 14 Pro, 5-6 weeks for an iPhone 14 Pro Max, and just two business days for an iPhone 14.

The dates might slip further as well, so if you’re interested in anything other than the standard model, we’d suggest putting your order in now – especially as our iPhone 14 reviews are now live, so you can read up on exactly how good these phones are.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is in high demand (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Analysis: delays even for early orders

Even if you pre-ordered an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might be waiting a while to get it. Shipping estimates for many buyers were weeks even on the day that orders opened – and if you were affected by that then you probably already have an idea of when you should get the phone.

But even some of those who were told they’d probably get their handset today have since been informed of delays.

A number of posts on social media spotted by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) show orders that originally had a September 16 estimate, slipping at the last minute to September 23 or September 30, so you might want to check whether your own delivery estimate has changed.

It’s possible there will be further delays too – both to these orders and to those who were already quoted delivery weeks from now.

Still, these phones should be worth the wait. We awarded the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max 4.5 stars each, and even the standard iPhone 14 achieved four stars. All of them also of course rank among the best iPhones.