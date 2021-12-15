The Future Tech Awards will highlight the best gadgets at CES 2022

Audio player loading…

The CES 2022 expo is on the horizon, and so are the Future Tech Awards. This celebration of the best technology, manufacturers, and innovators in the consumer tech space is set to return in January 2022, with the insight and input of industry experts from across Future's technology sites.

That means the editors at TechRadar, T3, Tom's Guide, Android Central and iMore - among a host of other top sites - will be putting their heads together to concoct a list of deserving award winners.

There are only really two award categories: The Future 50 and Future Choice. The 2020 awards won't include last year's Reader's Choice category, for those looking out for it.

The Future 50 is a shortlist of 50 people helping to drive real change and innovation in the consumer tech market – designers, engineers, advertisers, and even CEOs and company founders shaping the industry into something more exciting than before. Talent from across OnePlus, Disney, LG, eBay, Dyson and Nvidia all got a look in last time around – who will it be this year?

Future Choice is a list of the very best gadgets we've reviewed across our Future technology outlets – from those of us at TechRadar to the rigorous testers at What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, T3, Tom's Guide, and more. Last year's lineup included the Sony PS5, the Sonos One Bluetooth speaker, the LG CX OLED, and plenty more top-tier products alongside.

January is set to be an exciting time, with plenty of brand new product announcements from the biggest names in tech, be that TVs, smart speakers, phones, fitness trackers, and everything else you can think of.

We'll naturally be on the ground at CES in Las Vegas, reporting the latest releases and advancements – but be sure to keep an ear out for Future's chosen award winners, as we'll ensure that the most exciting players in the industry are recognised for their contribution over the past year.