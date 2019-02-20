Samsung Galaxy S10e pre-orders: what should you expect to pay in Australia?

While it's not long now before all is revealed about the new Samsung Galaxy S10 range, we can't help but speculate on the exciting, first-time addition of a budget option in the lineup. While smartphones continue to climb in price – particularly the flagships – how much will the Samsung Galaxy S10e set us back?

There are several rumours floating around about the handset, such as the possibility of a brilliant Canary Yellow edition, but for a full list of everything we've gleaned so far, check out our Samsung Galaxy S10e news, leaks and rumours page.

Key among the assumed highlights, however, is that the S10e will be a more affordable handset when compared to the flagship S10 and S10 Plus, but just how much will it cost?

Here, we'll take a look at when the S10e will be available, and we'll also take a stab at predicting the price of the outright handset and plans at launch. When they've been announced, we'll let you know the best deals when ordering the Galaxy S10e on a plan as well.

When can I pre-order the Galaxy S10e?

As we've mentioned on our outright pre-order page, the new range of Samsung Galaxy S10 flagship handsets will be unveiled at the company's February 20 Unpacked event in San Francisco at 11am, which works out as February 21, 5am AEST for Australia.

Traditionally, pre-orders have opened up simultaneously with the launch event, so we can expect it to be the same this year around. In the US, Samsung has promised users who pre-order the handset that they will be receiving it on March 8, and based on previous years, we can likely expect the same timeframe.

Samsung Galaxy S10e price predictions

It's relatively easy to imagine what the price will look like on the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus as we have years of trends and similarly positioned smartphone products to look towards for guidance and extrapolation, but the S10e is a bit of a curveball in the way of Samsung's releases thus far.

With that said, we have a pretty good indication that the smaller, more affordable S10 model won't be that much cheaper, because much of the premium aesthetic, design and feature-set from its larger siblings will be retained.

Considering we believe the Galaxy S10 to start at $1,349, and the S10 Plus to start at $1,499, we predict that all three handsets will have equally spaced pricing, which puts the Samsung Galaxy S10e at the $1,199 mark – certainly no budget phone.

Based on plan pricing trends, this would likely mean that Telstra, Optus and other major carriers will launch some relatively low data plans at the $80 per month price point, although the better value plans will be in the realm of $90-100 per month.

While our estimations here are based on years of evidence and carefully watching the smartphone market, we're still hanging out for the all-important facts to be unleashed. Stay tuned here for all the latest on Samsung Galaxy S10e plans and pricing.