The best Prime Day cleaning appliance deals: vacuums, robo-vacs and steam mops

Some of the most attractive Prime Day deals are for cleaning appliances including the best vacuum cleaners, steam mops, and even the best robot vacuums. These are often the deals that are snapped up the quickest – after all cleaning your house from top-to-bottom is a pretty arduous task, but it's made that bit easier if you can grab some savings on the best tools for the job.

While Prime Day is well into its second day now, there are still some brilliant bargains to be had in both the US and UK. In the US you can save a massive 47% on the Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum, brining it down to just $168.99, while there's a $55 discount on the BISSELL 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam, which is now just $125.99.

In the UK, there's 50% off the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum, making it just £199.99, and you can snap up the Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO920, which can clean your carpets and mop hard floors for £150 less than usual, at £299.99.

Today's best Prime Day cleaning appliance deals: US

Shark NV752 Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum: $319.99 $168.99 at Amazon

This Shark vacuum has an unmissable price right now. A hugely popular model, this upright vacuum easily turns into a handheld cleaner so you can reach every area in your home. It's fitted with a HEPA filter and a large dust bin to provide a thorough clean. View Deal

BISSELL 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam: $179 $125.99 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for this BISSELL vacuum and mop, which can tackle two cleaning tasks in one. With this deal, you’ll save 30% today, making this device just $125.99 – so you can sanitize your floors to get rid of 99.9% of bacteria for less. View Deal

Roborock E4 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: $349.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked a third off this robot vacuum and mop in one, making it just $229.99. Put your feet up and let the Roborock E4 take the strain on cleaning your carpets and mopping your floors. According to Roborock, the battery can clean an area of 2152 square feet on one charge, while infrared sensors tenure it doesn't collide into furniture or objects in your home.

BISSELL PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Vacuum: $179 $125.99 at Amazon

This cordless vacuum cleaner from BISSELL has been discounted by almost a third, making it just $125.99. Clean your carpets and hard floors with ease, and make use of the arsenal of tools the cordless cleaner comes bundled with, including an anti-tangle brush roll, to ensure you don't have to spend hours picking pet and human hair from the cleaning head. View Deal

Today's best Prime Day cleaning appliance deals: UK

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum: £399.99 £199.99 at Amazon

With 50% slashed off the price of this Shark cordless vacuum cleaner, you'll be able to keep your carpet and hard floors as clean as a whistle, without having to spend a fortune for the privilege. There are just hours left to save 50% on this amazing Shark vacuum deal. Simple to use, this powerful vacuum will last up to 40 minutes between charges and is down to its lowest price ever. View Deal

Shark Floor & Handheld Steam Cleaner S6005UK: £179.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Want a hand mopping your floors? This corded steam mop from Shark is just £99.99, a 44% saving, and also the lowest price we've ever seen. It comes with five accessories, including a double-sided mop head so you can clean twice the floor area. On top of that, it can easily be converted into a handheld cleaner thanks to Shark's signature Lift-Away technology. View Deal

Ecovacs Robot Vacuum OZMO920: £449.98 £299.99 at Amazon

Prefer to outsource the chore of vacuuming and mopping completely? This robot vacuum with can cleaning carpets, as well as mop hard floors, has been discounted by 34% taking it down to record low price. The battery will last up to 110 minutes bteween charges and the combination of long and short brushes means the robot vacuum can sweep up to 4mm-deep crevices.

View Deal

Hoover 700 Handheld Vacuum: £119 £62.99 at Amazon

If you need a vacuum to clean after those annoying spills, the Hoover 700 is the one for you. It’s super-lightweight and it comes with three accessories so you can use it to clean your car, tackle pet hair, or pick up crumbs. Don’t miss out on this impressive low price. View Deal

Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner NV602UK: £249.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Rather not worry about batteries running out before you've cleaned your whole home? Amazon has knocked £110 off this Shark corded vacuum cleaner, which has a central 'lift-out' section to make cleaning stairs easier. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but if you're in the market for a corded vacuum it's one of the best deals currently available. View Deal

