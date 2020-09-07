Labor Day sales 2020: all the best Lowes, Home Depot and Best Buy deals - but they end today

The Labor Day sales are here in force, with the very best deals hitting the shelves as we speak. There's a lot going on, so we've rounded up the biggest offers here on this page. Whether you're looking for TVs, tablets, tools, furniture, mattresses or more, you'll find the most exciting Labor Day deals below. A word of warning though: most of the best Labor Day sale events are due to end today - so if you see something you like, and it's within your budget, it's a good idea to grab it while you can.

While plenty of retailers launched their Labor Day sales as early as last weekend, some stores like Best Buy and Amazon have waited until the last few days to launch their own offers. That means we're still seeing new deals rolling in, and after tracking every discount over the last few days we're impressed with the variety on offer in 2020.

Whether you're after a cheap laptop or a pair of the latest headphones, you'll find savings are hitting a massive range of departments today. With retailers like Best Buy, Lowe's, Home Depot, Apple, and Amazon getting involved, there's never been a better time to jump into some tech or home deals.

TVs always do well in the Labor Day sales, and 2020 is now different. Smart TVs start from just $99 at Best Buy today and you'll even find the Samsung QLED range available for up to $800 off at Best Buy too. Not only that, but there are also plenty of excellent laptop deals, including the premium Dell XPS 13, now down to a fantastic $699 sales price.

Of course, some of the most popular Labor Day sale items are mattresses and furniture, and you'll find the best deals on those products here as well. Some of them are even better than those we saw on Black Friday - take the Nectar mattress Labor Day sale, for example. There's $400 off the excellent Nectar mattress, and you get $399 of free accessories added to every order too - prices now start from $499 (was $899). That's the best deal Nectar has ever run.

There's a superb 35% discount on Cocoon by Sealy mattresses too - prices there now start from just $386.45 (was $600). But whatever you're looking for, we've got you covered.

Here's our pick of the best Labour Day sales - and you'll find the most exciting Labor Day deals further down the page.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Amazon's excellent smart speaker has a huge discount in the Amazon Labor Day sale - there's currently 40% off. This device is fast becoming a ubiquitous feature in many homes and it's easy to see why. Not only is it a super cost-effective way to start your smart home setup, but Amazon Alexa is one of the best voice assistants around.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $289.98 $149.99 + free Echo Show 5 at Amazon

Save $139.99 - Buy the latest Ring Video Doorbell 3, and you can get a free Echo Show 5 smart display, worth $89.99, in the Labor Day sales today. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the newest version of the smart doorbell, and sports 1080p HD video, plus improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) Wi-Fi connectivity. You can see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. On its own the smart doorbell wold cost $149.99 - which makes this bundle a bargain. View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219.99 at Amazon

If you're after ANC true wireless earbuds, you'll want to head over to Amazon. There you'll find a $30 discount that matches an excellent record low price from the last couple of weeks.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (8Qt): $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - The popular nine-in-one Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus pressure cooker has received an impressive 29% discount over at Amazon in the Labor Day sales. At its peak, the Evo Plus Instant Pot cost $167 - and it's now on sale at the cheapest price we've ever seen. With 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more, this eight-quart pressure cooker aims to cook food up to 70% faster. At just under $100, it's a bargain.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter: $589 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $189 - If, like us, you've been waiting for the price of electric scooters to drop before investing, now is your time. With a 300W motor, the Segway Ninebot ES2 can reach speeds of up to 15mph and travel up to 15 miles in one charge. It's lightweight, at 27.6 lbs, and a one-click foldable system makes it easy to carry with one hand. The lowest price we'd seen previously for the ES2 was $470 - so at $399.99 it's now the cheapest ever by some way.View Deal

Nectar: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free accessories at Nectar

There's currently an enormous $400 discount on the super-popular Nectar Memory Foam mattress in the company's Labor Day sale. Prices start from just $499 (was $898) - and you’ll also get a free mattress protector, sheet set and two luxury pillows thrown in too, worth $399. That’s unbelievably good value. Plus, there's an industry-leading 365-night trial, and a forever warranty, too. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20: $900 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - There's 15% off this unlocked 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. It’s an outstanding handset, with an attractive design, 120Hz display, and upgraded rear cameras. This one comes with 128GB storage, and there's a choice of four different colours. With a $150 discount for Labor Day, it's a lot cheaper than usual.

Surface Pro 7 + black Type Cover keyboard: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This excellent Surface Pro deal is back in time for the Labor Day sales this weekend. We've seen the i3 configuration of the Surface Pro 7 available with a free keyboard accessory for $599 only a handful of times so far this year, so if you missed out then you've got another opportunity now while stocks last.

Asus 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This $100 saving on an Asus Vivobook has to be one of the best bang for the buck laptop deals we've seen in a while. Inside is a Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB - a huge amount of fast storage for the price. Pick this one up in the Labor Day sales if you want a light, fast machine that really punches above its weight.

Dell XPS 13 Touch (2019) laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

This Dell XPS 13 Touch has been reduced to one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this model. It's an entry-level machine, and doesn't come with the same level of components as it's non-touch siblings, but with a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, it's still plenty fast for most users. If you don't mind it being last year's model - and you shouldn't, because it's excellent - this is a fantastic laptop at an even more fantastic price. View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa (HD): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The best-selling streaming media player has received a 25% discount in the Labor Day sales. It's the second-gen version, released in 2019; and with it you'll be able to stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more from any HDTV. (Got a 4K TV? Choose the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa instead, which costs $49.99.)View Deal

Samsung 58-inch Q60T Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $899.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy kicks a bunch of dollars off Samsung's budget QLED 4K TV range this weekend. Not all models are discounted, but the larger units are getting some nice discounts. This is the smallest unit to get a $100 saving.View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting outdoor security light: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

This is just $6 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for Ring Smart's outdoor security light, which cost $100 when it launched. It's motion-sensitive and battery powered, and will shine 600 Lumens of brightness onto your driveway or garden. This starter kit includes a Ring Bridge to place indoors, so you can get notifications and connect to other Ring devices all from the Ring app. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is now at it's cheapest price ever at Amazon, which makes it superb value. It's not the newest Apple Watch, but this smartwatch still runs on the latest iOS software and has plenty of excellent lifestyle and fitness apps. And at this price in the Labor Day sales, it's a steal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $149.99 $119.99 at Best Buy

If you're shopping for a cheaper tablet for everyday browsing or streaming, this eight-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now down to $119.99 at Best Buy, thanks to a $30 price cut.

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

The second-gen Apple AirPods have been discounted in the Labor Day sale over at Amazon. They've got a five-hour battery life and good sound quality, but where these AirPods really shine is in their device pairing, which is some of the best around.View Deal

Apple iPhones: save up to $450 on a new iPhone with eligible trade-in at Apple

Trade-in your old iPhone and you can get up to $450 off a brand new flagship this weekend at the official Apple store. Whether you're looking for an iPhone 11 or a cheaper iPhone SE, there are plenty of excellent discounts going in Apple's trade-in program, and they'll even let you trade in an iPhone 6.

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

Save $200 on this premium Sony 4K TV at Amazon this week, with the latest processor, Triluminos display and Google Assistant all packed into an amazing price tag in these Labor Day TV deals.

Home Depot: Up to 40% off small kitchen and large appliances

There are thousands of appliances, both big and small, on offer right now in the Home Depot Labor Day sale. If you're on the hunt for a new washer, refrigerator, or cooking range then there are savings of up to 40% available right now on items from leading brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG; while many small kitchen appliances, such as multicookers, also have 40% off.View Deal

Purple: up to $350 off mattresses + sleep bundles at Purple

Purple's Labor Day sale gives you up to a $400 discount when you add a sleep bundle (pillows, sheets or a mattress protector) to your mattress order. Don't want the extras? No problem. There are also discounts available on just the mattresses, too, with prices currently starting from just $599 (was $699).View Deal

Saatva: $200 off all orders over $1,000 at Saatva

Luxury mattress brand Saatva will give you a $200 discount when you spend $1,000 or more in its Labor Day sale - that's a bigger discount than we saw on Black Friday last year. Saatva makes six premium mattresses, so there's an option to suit every type of sleeper. The popular Saatva Classic mattress starts at $799.View Deal

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $300 on mattresses + 40% off mattress toppers

When it comes to Labor Day sales, Tempur-Pedic is always popular - and there are some great deals running right now. There's up to $200 off the Tempur-Adapt and Pro Adapt mattresses, and $300 off the LuxeAdapt and Tempur-Breeze. Can't stretch to a full mattress? Breathe new life into your old mattress with a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper - it's almost half price.

Labor Day TV deals

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $149.99 $99 at Best Buy

This 24-inch Insignia smart TV has 720p resolution - which, at this small size, is more than enough to deliver vibrant picture clarity. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you stream your favorite shows and movies, and there's voice control too. At under $100, it's a bargain.View Deal

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

We couldn't help but notice this $220 discount on a 70-inch LG UN7370 this week at Best Buy. Not only is that an amazing price for such a big TV from a top brand, but it's not skimping on the features either - LG's ThinQ AI, quad-core processing and Active HDR are all present here.View Deal

Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $170 $129.99 at Best Buy

At just $129, this awesome little Insignia HD smart TV is a great addition for any bedroom or kitchen. With a whole host of smart features, such as Amazon Fire TV and Alexa, it's a really cheap way to enjoy streaming content and smart assistant functionality.View Deal

Insignia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 on this really well-reviewed Insignia 55-inch 4K TV at Best Buy this week. With Amazon Fire TV and Alexa built right in, you'll be off to a great start for ease of use and plenty of great streaming content with this TV, while the HDR support ensures rich colors and deep shadows on screen.View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You won't find a cheap 75-inch 4K TV deal better than this Hisense H65 - on sale this week at Best Buy for $150 off its normal asking price. Size isn't all this Hisense offers however, you're also getting Dolby Vision HDR, HDR101, and a whole host of smart TV functionality, including Google Assistant built-in.View Deal

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $598 at Amazon

One of our top picks for the mid-range 4K TVs is this stunning Sony X750H - on sale for $200 less right now at Amazon. That's an amazing price considering this TV is a brand new release, and features Sony's latest 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and a whole host of smart features, including an Android operating system.View Deal

Sony 65-inch A8H OLED TV: $3,099.99 $2,299.99 at Best Buy

There's an $800 discount on this stunning 65-inch Sony 4K smart TV at Best Buy this weekend. It's an OLED, which means you get superb color and contrast, giving you extra depth and realism; while Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos tech provides immersive surround sound. With an average of 4.9 out of 5 stars from over 100 user reviews, this is a great TV - and a great price. View Deal

Hisense 75-inch H65 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Hurry if you want to bag a $300 discount on this awesome 75-inch Hisense H65 - which is now on sale for the lowest price we've seen it go for at Best Buy. A solid alternative to any of new screens from the big names, this Hisense comes packed with a whole host of smart TV functions, including full Google Assistant support.View Deal

Samsung Q70T 55-inch QLED UHD 4K TV: $999.99 $897.99 at Amazon

Alternatively, go one step up and check out the latest sales on the Q70T Series at Amazon - also getting a neat $100 discount right now. These stunning TVs come with Samsung's 4K processor, Quantum Dot technology, HDR, Amazon Alexa, and Motion Rate 240 - which aims to provide a much smoother refresh rate.View Deal

LG 75-inch UN8500 Series UHD Smart TV: $1,429.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 on a brand new release from LG this week at Best Buy. The UN8500 Series are some of the best displays LG has on offer right now and very much carry all the refinements and features you'd expect from such a world-renowned company. This 75-inch 4K TV features their latest 4K processor, LG's ThinQ AI, and full Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos support - making it one fine television.View Deal

Sony 65-inch X900H Series UHD Smart TV: $1,398 $1,198 at Dell

Another blink and you'll miss it deal, this brand new 2020 Sony X900H is receiving $200 right now at Dell, although they've almost sold all their stock so hurry. Featuring a Full-Array LED display, a host of cutting edge technology and incredibly narrow bezels, these TVs are an absolutely stunning addition to any home.View Deal

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

As if LG's CX Series 4K OLED TVs weren't eye-watering enough by themselves, Best Buy is now offering a $300 discount on a 55-inch screen this week. Featuring LG's latest α9 Gen 3 AI processor, ThinQ AI (with built-in voice assistants), Dolby Vision, Atmos, and HDR 10, these are some of the best premium TVs you can buy right now.View Deal

Labor Day laptop deals

Asus VivoBook 11.6-inch laptop: $274.95 at Amazon

This Asus VivoBook Chromebook has an impressive 64GB of storage space under the hood. That's a rarity at this price point, and so is USB-C, 4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor.View Deal

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $549.99 at HP

At just $549, this HP 15 will take some beating when it comes to offering value for the money. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD make this a great multitasker for both work and casual use, and you can even upgrade to 16GB of RAM for $10 with HP's customization tool.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 (2019) touchscreen laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

Act quickly if you want to pick up one of the cheapest Dell XPS deals ever this week in the Dell Labor Day sale. Sure, this entry-level Dell XPS 13 though might not pack in the same level of components as it's non-touch brethren, but with a 10th gen Intel Core i5, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD, it's still plenty fast for most users.View Deal

HP 15.3-inch laptop: $699.99 $549.99 at HP

A $150 discount, courtesy of the HP Labor Day sale, makes this HP 15 an absolutely stellar buy for those looking for a solid workhorse machine. Inside is a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB hard drive, which is also excellent if you intend to use this versatile laptop for storing plenty of media files as well.View Deal

Asus Vivobook 15 laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 on an Asus VivoBook 15 this week at Best Buy - a great choice for those looking for a cheap ultrabook for both work and casual use. Alongside an expansive 512GB, you're not only getting an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, but also 8GB of RAM, ensuring this cheap laptop can still handle multitasking well.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 laptop: $899 $699 at B&H Photo

B&H Photo's Labor Day sale is up there with the best right now and it's especially good for laptops such as this Lenovo IdeaPad 5 - now receiving a $200 discount. A 10th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD make this a top performer and you can even get a free subscription to Microsoft Office Home & Student with every purchase.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 laptop: $1,369 $749.99 at Lenovo

Save $619 on a ThinkPad X390 laptop this week at Lenovo - a huge saving on one of the premier business laptops. Inside is a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, standard specs for this price point but you also have the bonus of full LTE capability with these machines, as well as a full 720p HD webcam.View Deal

MacBook Air 2020: $899 + free Airpods at Apple

Amazon's latest back to school sale features not only a $100 price cut on a brand new 2020 MacBook Air this week, but also the option to snag a free pair of AirPods worth $129 by themselves. What's more, this year's MacBook Air is actually a great buy, thanks to it's newly upgraded 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM and new 10th gen Intel Core i3 processor providing a significant performance boost.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: $1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy

Save $300 this week in the Best Buy Labor Day sale when you pick up a 128GB Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 - a fantastic price for a premium laptop. This particular model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making it a pretty fast machine for the price.

Dell XPS 13 (2019): $1,249 $1,049.99 at Dell

This stunning Dell XPS 13 might be last year's model, but don't be fooled into thinking it's last year's news - this is one fast machine. Inside is a hexa-core 10th gen Intel Core i7, 512GB SSD and a generous 16GB of RAM. With a $150 discount currently over at the official Dell store, all that power's on tap for a whole lot less this week.View Deal

HP Spectre Folio laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at HP

This HP Spectre Folio is the perfect alternative to any MacBook or Dell XPS and even brings something new to the table with its stylish leather cover and look. Inside it's no slouch either, packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD - specs that match most competitors easily at this price point.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13 2020: $1,999 $1,799.99 at Amazon

Prefer Apple? No problem, pick up this upgraded spec 2020 MacBook Pro 13 for it's cheapest price ever at Amazon this week. That's a neat $200 off, in case you were wondering - outstanding value since this one comes packed with a 1TB SSD, 16GB of RAM, and a new 2.0GHz 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor.View Deal

Labor Day headphone deals

Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Amazon

Now at their lowest price ever, these Sony WHCH710N headphones prove you don't have to break the bank to get your hands on Sony's world-renowned active noise cancellation tech. With 35 hours of battery, these headphones will last too, so don't hesitate if you're on the hunt for some cheap ANC headphones.

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

These JBL Live 500BT are the natural choice for those who want the solid value of the JBL Free above but prefer that over-ear fit for comfort or casual use. Now you can pick these awesome Bluetooth headphones up for $50 cheaper right now at Best Buy, enjoying their great sound and 30 hours of battery life for less.View Deal

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $129 at Amazon

The standard second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon - matching their lowest price ever. A great pickup for anyone with an iOS device, the AirPods feature great sound, a 5-hour battery life, and almost perfect device pairing. While these don't come with the wireless recharging case, they're still a great option - especially if you're prone to losing a bud or two.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

This $30 saving on the extremely popular Jabra Elite 75t brings them down to their lowest price ever this week at Amazon. These are some of the best-sounding, most comfortable earbuds you can buy and their 7.5-hour battery life is also one of the very best in the business.View Deal

Bose SoundSport Free wireless earbuds: $199 $149 at Amazon

The Bose SoundSport Free bring that legendary audio quality Bose is known for into a small, totally wireless, and rugged sports-focused set of earbuds. These are some great buds, and now they're even better thanks to a $50 saving from Amazon, making them match their lowest sales price ever.

Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: $249.95 $199.95 at Amazon

Another top fitness choice, and also matching their lowest price ever at Amazon right now are the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These are the current pinnacle of Beats design with their distinctive adjustable ear-hooks, built-in Apple H1 (for seamless pairing), and a massive 9-hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $219.99 at Amazon

Right now you can pick up a pair of Apple AirPods Pro for just $219 - a whole $30 off their normal price, and a match for their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro set themselves apart from the standard AirPods by featuring active noise cancellation, waterproofing, and adjustable silicone earbuds, making them the earbuds of choice for those who face noisy commutes or working environments.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $299.99 $229.99 at Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro are the other premium noise cancelling cans from Apple and a worthy over-ear alternative to the likes of the AirPods Pro. Aside from their ANC tech, they've got a premium built and fit, as well as an impressive 22-hours of battery life on a single charge.View Deal

Labor Day smart home deals

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $20 on one of the best small factor smart speakers you can get this week in the Amazon Labor Day sale. The Echo Dot is fast becoming a ubiquitous feature in many homes and it's easy to see why. Not only is it a super cost-effective way to start your smart home setup, but Amazon Alexa is one of the best voice assistants around.View Deal

Fire TV Stick with Alexa (HD): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

The HD-version of best-selling streaming media player has received a 25% discount too in the Labor Day sales. It's the second-gen model, released in 2019; and with it you'll be able to stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more from any HDTV. (Got a 4K TV bu don't need the bundle above? Choose the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa instead, which costs $49.99.)View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K plus Echo Dot bundle: $99.98 $69.98 at Amazon

Interested in starting your smart home setup but don't want to break the bank? Amazon's latest bundle can bag you an Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick together for $30 less right now, making it a perfect choice for those who want not just excellent streaming choices, but a nice little voice assistant setup as well.View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $289.98 $149.99 + free Echo Show 5 at Amazon

Save $139.99 - There's a huge saving on this Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle over at Amazon in the Labor Day sales today. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the newest version of the smart doorbell, and sports 1080p HD video, plus improved motion detection, privacy zones and audio privacy, and dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) Wi-Fi connectivity. You can see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone, tablet, or PC. On its own the smart doorbell wold cost $149.99 - which makes this bundle a bargain. View Deal

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Plus is now down to its lowest price ever thanks to a stunning $75 discount over at its official store page. We've seen some fluctuation on this price, so definitely get it while you can. You won't be disappointed either, as the new Echo Plus features an upgraded premium speaker and the new Zigbee hub feature, which aims to give expanded smart home functionality.View Deal

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LED Starter Kit: $189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $60 and pick a whole Philips Hue starter kit for the cheapest price we've ever seen at Best Buy. Included are not just 3 bulbs, but a compatible dimmer switch and bridge - enough to get you off and running with your smart home setup for a bargain price.View Deal

Ring Smart Lighting outdoor security light: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

This is just $6 more than the lowest price we've ever seen for Ring Smart's outdoor security light, which cost $100 when it launched. It's motion-sensitive and battery powered, and will shine 600 Lumens of brightness onto your driveway or garden. This starter kit includes a Ring Bridge to place indoors, so you can get notifications and connect to other Ring devices all from the Ring app. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Another top choice for a cheap smart assistant, the Amazon Echo Show 8 brings a fully HD 8-inch screen to the table, perfect if you want a little more flexibility over the standard speaker setup. With this little device you'll be able to stream, video call, have a heads up calendar or even look up recipes.View Deal

Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum cleaner: $299.99 $169.99 at Amazon

This 43% off deal on a new Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuum is only $30 off the cheapest it's ever been. Why make life more difficult went his great little device will clean up your home for you? It's got up to 110 minutes of runtime on a single battery, it's self-charging, plus it works great on both carpets and hard floors.View Deal

SimpliSafe Shield Home Security System: $369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Keep your home safe with the ultimate smart home security system from SimpliSafe. This bundle deal is only available at Best Buy and is offering a fantastic $120 right now. Included is a base station, key fob, keypad, and 8 sensors - everything you need to fully secure your home or property.View Deal

Labor day smartwatch deals

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

Don't let its age fool you, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still an absolutely stellar choice for any smartwatch user. Sure, it's a little bulkier than the new series, but it's still running on the latest iOS and right now it's at it's cheapest price ever at Amazon. Check this deal out if you'd like to fitness track and use music streaming apps for less this week.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: $249.99 $209.99 at B&H Photo

Hot on the heels of the latest Apple Watches, The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a perfect android based alternative for those who intend to use their smartwatch for fitness tracking primarily. B&H has a $40 discount currently, making this a great pickup for those looking for newly improved heart rate sensors and a whole suite of exercise monitoring apps.

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: $ 279.99 $162.07 at Amazon

Save $118 on one of the best GPS smartwatches you can buy right now at Amazon - the newest Garmin vívoactive 3. Inside is a whole host of excellent fitness tracking, lifestyle, and media apps, making this a superb alternative to the likes of the Apple Watches and Galaxy Watches. The battery life is especially good to - up to 7 days on a single charge in fact.

Labor day tablet deals

Apple iPad Mini: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

The Apple iPad Mini might not be the biggest, but it's definitely one of the most versatile iPads out there. These 8-inch tablets are surprisingly powerful thanks to their A12 Bionic Chip and upgraded ram. And, thanks to a $50 discount from Amazon it could also be yours for less this week.

Surface Pro 7 + black Type Cover keyboard: $959 $599 at Best Buy

This excellent Surface Pro deal is back in time for the Labor Day sales this weekend. We've seen the i3 configuration of the Surface Pro 7 available with a free keyboard accessory for $599 only a handful of times so far this year, so if you missed out then you've got another opportunity now while stocks last.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB: $429.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

This $80 saving on a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is especially good if you're looking for an android tablet with a little bit more capacity this week. While the 64GB version is also on sale right now, we especially recommend the 128GB version, not just because it's got a bigger saving overall, but because 64GB will fill up rather quickly if you're planning on storing media on your device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB: $649.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Alternatively, upgrade to the top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 for $120 less this week in the Best Buy Labor Day sale. This premium tablet features a rugged all-metal chassis, super AMOLED display and an octa-core processor, making it a top alternative to any iPad on the market.

Apple iPad Air: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

The latest 256GB capacity Apple iPad Air is rocking a whole $100 off right now at Best Buy - that's just $50 more than the price of a 64GB variant at Apple. We'd call that outstanding value, not only are you getting plenty of storage on tap here but the latest A12 Bionic chip and of course that gorgeous Retina display.



Labor Day cell phone deals

Samsung Galaxy S20: $900 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 - There's 15% off this unlocked 5G-enabled Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. It’s an outstanding handset, with an attractive design, 120Hz display, and upgraded rear cameras. This one comes with 128GB storage, and there's a choice of four different colours. With a $150 discount for Labor Day, it's a lot cheaper than usual.

Apple iPhones: save up to $450 on a new iPhone with eligible trade-in at Apple

Apple’s generous trade-in program is a fantastic choice for those looking to pick up a new iPhone right now. They’re offering straight-up discounts on everything from the budget-minded new iPhone SE all the way to the flagship devices like the iPhone 11 Pro. The terms are fairly generous as well - they’ll even give you up to $110 for an old iPhone 7 for example.

Apple iPhone SE: free with a new Unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone SE for absolutely free right now when you order online and add a new line on an Unlimited plan. They normally sell for at least $5 a month, so you're essentially saving yourself $120 - fantastic value on a new iPhone. You can also receive $20 off your $40 activation fee when you order online.

iPhone 11 Pro: save $400, plus up to $850 off with trade-in at Verizon

There are so many deals on the iPhone 11 Pro at Verizon right now it's hard to even list them. Firstly, you're getting a flat $350 rebate when you order online, plus up to $850 off if you're trading in your own device. If that wasn't enough you're also getting a whole host of Amazon freebies, plus a $150 gift card if you're switching over.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G unlocked: $999.99 $849.99 at Amazon

Save $150 on the cheapest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 this week at Amazon. Not only will you be fully set for the increasingly more prevalent 5G rollout across the nation with this device, but you’ll also have your pick of the top carriers, thanks to having that added unlocked flexibility.

Google Pixel 4A unlocked: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel 4a is under a month old but Best Buy is already offering a cheeky little discount for those early adopters. While you’ll have to activate the device immediately to recoup your discount, this is a great option if you want a new release that’s budget-minded and a great pair for a whole range of good cheap prepaid plans.

OnePlus 7T unlocked: $599.99 $449.99 at B&H Photo

Easily one of the best cell phone deals this Labor Day, the OnePlus 7T is the recipient of a super generous $150 discount over at B&H Photo right now. This 128GB capacity phone is a worthy contender to any iPhone or Galaxy device with its triple array of back cameras, and gorgeous 6.55-inch AMOLED display.

Labor Day appliance deals

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (8Qt): $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - The popular nine-in-one Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus pressure cooker has received an impressive 29% discount over at Amazon in the Labor Day sales. At its peak, the Evo Plus Instant Pot cost $167 - and it's now on sale at the cheapest price we've ever seen. With 48 customizable presets for soups, beans, rice, ribs and more, this eight-quart pressure cooker aims to cook food up to 70% faster. At just under $100, it's a bargain.

Home Depot: 40% off select large appliances

Home Depot's Labor Day sale is fully underway now and there are literally thousands of large appliances on sale right now. Refrigerators, cooking ranges, washers and dryers are all being featured with price cuts of up to 40% and free delivery on select items as well. It's not just cheap appliances on sale either - you can expect to see all the big names including Whirlpool, Samsung and LG among others.

Home Depot: up to 40% off small kitchen appliances

It's not just the larger items getting some discounted love over at the Home Depot Labor Day sale - smaller appliances are also getting up to hefty 40% discounts. Everything from coffee makers, microwaves, and cheap slow cookers can be found here, although we've spotted some especially great deals on Air fryers in particular. View Deal

Lowe's: up to 35% off large appliances

While you're checking out Labor Day appliance sales don't miss Lowe's - which is not only offering hefty discount and free delivery, but also bundle deals on select brands. Put all together you can potentially save over $1,000, especially if you're looking to do a complete refit this fall.

Samsung: get an extra 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances

Going for a whole refit? The Samsung Labor Day sale is a great option if you're looking for an all-in-one easy to manage package that can save you upwards of $1,500 on a new set of appliances for your kitchen. What's more, free shipping is also available right now.

Labor Day furniture deals

Home Depot: up to 30% off select furniture and decor

Beds, Sofa, kitchenware, lighting, and soft furnishings are just some of the many, many items on sale currently in the Home Depot Labor Day sale currently. Spruce the place up and enjoy super speedy delivery on larger items this fall with these excellent savings.

Home Depot: 10% off home office furniture purchases over $300

Use code HDOFFICE10 at checkout to instantly get a 10% discount on all home office item orders over $300 this week at Home Depot. Desks, both standing and sitting, chairs, and storage items are all up for grabs at Home Depot so it's the perfect time to upgrade your home office environment.

Lowe's: big savings on home decor and furniture

Lowe's is also a top destination for cheap furniture this week thanks to their generous Labor Day sale. Like their competitors, you'll find thousands of home decor items on sale right now including not just furniture, but decorations and kid's items as well.

Lowe's: up to 40% off bathroom furniture and fixtures

With up to 40% off a wide array of bathroom furniture and fixtures, Lowe's is a top destination this Labor Day if you're looking to give your bathroom a new look or pick up some bare essentials. You'll find plenty in stock right now - not just toilets, but faucets, shower items, storage items and more.

Labor Day mattress deals

Nectar: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free accessories at Nectar

This new Labor Day sale from Nectar is absolutely outstanding value and definitely one of our favorites this week. Not only can you get yourself a hefty discount on a new mattress - a whole $400 in fact, but they'll also throw in tons of free accessories worth $399 with every order. That's two pillows, some luxury sheets and even a mattress protector - you can't argue with that value.

Saatva: $200 off all orders over $1,000

Another top destination, Saatva's Labor Day sale is keeping its discounts upfront and simple. For all orders over $1,000 right now they'll instantly knock $200 off. That's a great saving, and a good option for people who simply want a mattress without the added free gifts that many over retailers are offering right now.

Cocoon By Sealy: 35% off any Chill mattress at Cocoon

Cocoon's Labor Day sale is off to a flying start and it, like many other excellent mattress retailers, is offering a fantastic deal right now. There's an enormous 35% discount a new Chill mattress, with prices now starting from just $386.45 (was $600).



Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets

One of the most popular mattress brands, Tempur-Pedic is also offering some decent Labor Day deals currently. With select mattresses, you could be looking to save up to $500 off your next order. That's it, no codes, no freebies, just big upfront savings on a load of extremely good mattresses - great value.

Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles

Purple always feature fantastic Labor Day sales and this year's no exception. Head over to their site to get a flat discount on their mattresses, plus a hefty discount on sleep accessory bundles. When purchases together the savings can add up to $350, which is a good amount of savings considering how premium these mattresses are.

Dreamcloud: get $200 off a mattress + free combo

Hurry if you're looking for this specific deal on these fantastic Dreamcloud mattresses - this sale actually ends before Labor Day. It's your last chance to score not only up to $200 off a new mattress, but score some free luxury sheets and a mattress protector too, so definitely act quickly.

Helix: save up to $200 on mattresses + two free pillows at Helix

The Helix Labor Day sale is another top pick of ours this week and one that, again, not only offers a tasty discount upfront but a host of excellent premium freebies on top. Our favorite Helix mattress, the Midnight, is especially cheap right now at a starting price of $500 so we've got no hesitation in recommending you check them out.

Tuft & Needle: up to 10% off mattresses and accessories

Tuft & Needle is a good choice for those more budget-conscious this Labor Day. Their 10% discount across the whole range might not seem like it's quite as good value as the other mattress sales on our list, but their options for cheaper mattresses are excellent with prices starting at just $315 right now.

Avocado: save $200 on mattresses or $150 off bed frames at Avocado

Use code: LABORDAY200 at checkout to get some stunning discounts on one of four Avocado eco-friendly mattresses this week on their official store. If you need a bed frame, you can take your savings even further with the code BED150 as well - a great bundle deal for those looking for a discount on a leading brand.

Leesa: get up to $400 off mattresses

The Leesa Labor Day sale means you can pick up a mattress for as low as $599 right now, a prime opportunity if you've had your eye on these premium mattresses for a while. The savings get progressively better on the more expensive items as well, with the Leesa Legend being knocked all the way down to $1,449 right now.

Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress

You've got three stellar choices with the Amerisleep range - suitable for all sleep styles and with a 30% discount across the whole range to boot. The cheapest option, AS2, starts from just $734 this week, although you can also get a great deal on the super-plush AS5 for just $1294.30 right now.

Eight Sleep: Save $150 on the Eight Sleep Pod plus 20% off accessories

The Eight Sleep Pod Pro is the mattress of choice for those partial to some awesome smart tech. It's not only got an advanced cooling and heating system but a whole range of smartphone compatible sleep tracking features - all of which can be yours for $150 less today. Each purchase will also bag you 20% off sleep accessories right now too.View Deal

Labor Day software deals

Adobe: Students and teachers save over 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud

This is technically a back to school deal, but since it's amazing value we thought we'd throw it in for good measure. If you're a student or teacher, you're eligible to pay just $19.99 a month for full access to Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes 20+ apps, namely Photoshop, Illustrator, and Acrobat Pro to name just a few.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020: 1 year | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Bitdefender has established a name for itself as one of the best -and most competitively priced - antivirus packages around. This awesome 60% discount bundles in not only a year of premium antivirus protection, but also a bonus VPN and their Safepay software, which ensures you don't fall prey to any pesky ransomware.

When is Labor Day 2020?

This year, Labor Day is on Monday, September 7, with a long holiday weekend of celebration beginning on the previous Friday (September 4).

Labor Day itself started as a way to celebrate the efforts and contributions of the American Labor movement and everyday workers, from its inception in 1894 all the way to the present day. In recent years, like many federal holidays, it's been used as an opportunity by many retailers to offer big discounts on a whole array of items. Subsequently, it's often regarded as the best time for shopping in between the earlier Memorial Day sales and the Black Friday sales in November.



When do the Labor Day sales start?

Right now! As you'll have seen already, there's a huge array of big Labor Day sales already available from top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's and Home Depot.

This year, as per normal, most Labor Day sales start a week early as many retailers look to edge in on the competition and create a buzz for the big day itself. In some instances, retailers have even started their sales up to a month early - Home Depot and Lowe's especially have had some furniture and appliance deals available for some time now.

Things will often hot up around the weekend, with offers ending at midnight Monday, September 7. In some cases, promotions may last up until a week after Labor Day, although these are fairly rare.



What items get discounted for the Labor Day sales?

Appliances, furniture, appliances and home items are always a favorite on Labor Day, and competition is normally fairly stiff between the big retailers. You'll be certain to find seasonal clearouts on end-of-summer items, especially those for the garden including patio furniture, BBQ grills, and kids activity items.

Less traditional, but also massively popular on Labor Day are a whole host of excellent deals on tech. Laptops, televisions, smart home devices, headphones and many others will be on sale this year, with some hot items even potentially reaching their lowest prices ever. Mattresses are also especially popular, and we're seeing top retailers like Casper and Purple compete with huge site-wide sales on not just mattresses, but also accessories too.

Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon tend to have the widest selection of deals in the Labor Day sales, although this year we're also seeing some excellent offers from Dell, Lenovo, HP and others, many of which you'll find included just above. It's overall a great time to be perusing, as this year's Labor Day sales intersect with a whole range of Back to School deals, offering a sales event double whammy.

You can shop more TV deals with our roundup of the best cheap TV sales and 4K TV deals and the best cheap laptop deals.



