The best Labor Day sales 2018: here come the deals

While technically the last of day of summer is September 22, for many the season ends on Labor Day. Symbolically, the three-day weekend is summer's last hurrah, and as with any holiday weekend, it is marked by Labor Day sales. As you might expect, it is a great time to get deals on seasonal items as stores make one last big shove to clear out the shelves. Expect dramatic discounts on everything summer-related, but you will see the biggest price drops on summer clothing. You can expect deals from such retailers as:

Otherwise, expect discounts on patio furniture and grills. Indeed, it's the best time of the year to buy a grill, with retailers like Lowe's and Ace Hardware offering more than half-off list prices. It's also a good time to replace your mattress if you need to do so. If last year is any indication, expect stores like Walmart and Sears to take up to 60% of their stock of mattresses. And as this is the last big shopping weekend for some time, don't expect to see sales like these again until Black Friday.

When will Labor Day sales begin?

While Labor Day isn't until September 3, you can expect to see Labor Day sales well in advance of that date. In fact, by the time you read this, many such sales will already be in full swing, and those that aren't, will be by the Friday before, August 31.

Lowe's

Lowe's will launch its Labor Day sale on August 22, offering a host of deals on home items. It will offer up to 75% off patio furniture, as well as up to 40% off appliances and deals on grills and many other items.

Sears

Sears' Labor Day sale has already begun, with the store offering substantial discounts in a number of departments. It's taking 40% off appliances, with an additional 10% off those that cost $399 or more. It's discounting mattresses by as much as 60% off and its Craftsman tools by as much as 50% off. It's also taking up to 50% off clothing, and you can get as much as $50 in cashback points when you spend $50.

Home Depot

As you might expect, the Home Depot will be offering deals on many of the home items it stocks. Expect sale prices on patio furniture, grills, and more.

Macy's

Although Macy's will likely offer discounts on items in just about every department, expect the biggest discounts to be on summer clothing as it makes way for its fall and winter lines.

Amazon

Amazon never needs much of an excuse to offer discounts, so it won't be left out when it comes to Labor Day. Expect sale prices on just about every category, with plenty of clothing discounts as well.

JCPenney

JCPenney is another store that always seems to be having a sale, nevertheless expect the retailer to offer Labor Day deals that will range from patio furniture and grills to deep clothing discounts.

Kohl's

Kohl's like most department stores will offer Labor Day discounts across the board. But also like other retailers its best prices will be on clothing.