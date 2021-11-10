Trending

The best Black Friday deal just dropped - Apple's AirPods 2 are on sale for just $89

Grab this incredible Black Friday deal now before it's too late

Black Friday AirPods deal
(Image credit: Future)

The Walmart Black Friday sale just launched tonight with the best Black Friday deal we've spotted so far. The retail giant has Apple's 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $89 (was $199). That's a massive $110 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.

Black Friday deals on AirPods are always hot sellers, and this is not only the best deal you can find for the 2019 AirPods, but it's also $40 cheaper than the all-time low price.

We saw a similar deal at last year's Walmart Black Friday sale, and the AirPods sold out within hours. We predict this record-low price will also go fast - so we recommend adding to your cart and checking out now before it's too late.

Black Friday AirPods deal

Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $199

Apple AirPods (Gen 2): $199 $89 at Walmart
Save $110 – This Black Friday deal is sure to go fast! Walmart has the 2019 Apple AirPods on sale for a record-low price of $89. That's a massive $110 discount and $40 less than the previous all-time low price. The wireless earbuds provide up to 24 hours of battery and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

View Deal

The 2019 AirPods include Apple's powerful H1 chip, resulting in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a wireless charging case that offers 24 hours of battery overall, with 5 hours of battery life (three hours of talk time) on a single charge.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
