The Argos Black Friday sale went live over a week ago now and similar to last year, Argos went a bit early with some great deals on toys and more.

Now it's Cyber Monday 2016, we expect to see exactly the same discounts for tech.

Argos is offering a 'buy now' promise to entice you to spend your money all week rather than just on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Argos said, "our Black Friday event offers won't go lower on Black Friday at Argos, or we'll refund the difference".

Many of the tech deals we've checked are still more expensive than the current Amazon prices. We've included the ones we think are worth buying, including some excellent offers on PS4 Slim bundles, LG Smart TVs, and Amazon Echo speakers.

The really strong deals are on toys - particulary LEGO - so if you want to pick up some presents for the small people in your life in time for Christmas, Argos is the place to be right now.

Go straight to Argos toys deals

There's also a great deal on the Google Chromecast, which is down to just £20.

We fully expect more items to be added to the Argos sale, so we'll keep updating this page with the best offers.

The best Argos Cyber Monday deals 2016:

On this page we're listing what we think look like the best Argos Cyber Monday deals. Obviously some of the deals are better than others so we're picking through them in order to surface the best offers.

Argos electronics deals

See all electronics deals in the Argos Cyber Monday sale

4K HDR TV: Sony KD55XD7005 55-inch Android 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV was £999, now just £769

4K HDR TV: Sony KD49XD8088BU 49-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV was £999, now £649

4K HDR TV: Sony KD43XD8088BU 43-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV was £849, now £579

4K HDR TV: Sony KD49XD7005 49-inch Android 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV was £799, now £629

4K HDR TV: Sony KD55XD8005BU 55-inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV was £1299, now £849

LG Smart TV: grab the 43-inch LG 43LH570V Full HD Smart LED TV, down to £295

LG Smart TV: got more room in your living room? The 49-inch LF 49LH570V Full HD Smart LED TV is down to £349

Laptop: Microsoft Surface Pro 4 12.3-inch 4GB 128GB Tablet with Keyboard was £749, now £599

PS4 Slim bundle: get the PS4 Slim 500GB Console with Uncharted 4 bundle, now down to £199.99

PS4 Slim bundle: the PS4 Slim 500GB Call of Duty Infinite Warfare console bundle is yours for an incredible £199.99!

Amazon Echo: did you hear that? The Amazon Echo multimedia speaker with voice control is just £119.99 in black or white

Amazon Echo Dot: get the Amazon Echo Dot multimedia speaker for £39.99 in white or black

Samsung Galaxy Tab: grab the Samsung Galaxy Tab 9.6in 8GB tablet for £129.99 in black or white

Lenovo Ideapad: grab the 11.6in Lenovo Ideapad 100s with Intel Atom processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB hard drive for £109.99 in red or white

iPad Air 2: snap up the iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi 32GB for £349 in silver or space grey

iPad Mini 2: the iPad Mini 2 Wi-Fi 32GB can be yours for £219.99 in silver or space grey

Bose earphones: listen up! The Bose SoundSport audio-only in-ear headphones are half price at £39.99

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: grab the sim-free Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge in black for £419.95!

LG Soundbar: Want a better-sounding TV? The LG SH5 320W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is lower than ever at £149.99

Acer Aspire laptop: Get the Acer Aspire ES 15.6in AMD E1 laptop with 4GB RAM and a 1TB hard drive for £179.99 - a saving of £100

NOW TV: Pick up a NOW TV box with six-month Entertainment Pass for £19 - that's half price! You can also get the Now TV Box with a four-month Cinema Pass for £19

Beats by Dre: Save £35 on the Beats by Dre PowerBeats 2 Wireless Sports Headphones - now down to £99.99

Surround sound system: Grab the Philips Firestorm CSS5235Y 400W Wireless Surround System for an authentic home cinema experience. It's reduced to £279.99 - that's a saving of £170!

GoPro Action Camera: Save £100 on the GoPro Hero+ LCD Screen Full HD Action Camera - now down to £149.99

PS4 Slim 1TB: Get the PS4 Slim 1TB Watch Dogs 2 Console Bundle for £249.99, and get The Division for just £10

Amazon Fire TV Stick: Get it cheaper than at Amazon - now £24.95!

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: now down to just £79.99 in both black and white

Amazon Fire: get this 7-inch tablet for just £29.99!

Google Chromecast: get Google's streaming dongle and make any TV a smart TV. It's £28.50 almost everywhere else but at Argos it's currently just £20

Android phone: Pick up the awesome LG G4 smartphone for £50 cheaper than anywhere else - it's down to £249.95

Android phone: Get the Sony Xperia E5 smartphone for less than £100 - it's down to just £99.95, which is an awesome price!

Android tablet: Argos is selling the Bush Spira 10-inch Android tablet for a £70 discount. It comes in silver and with 32GB storage and it's down to just £79.99

Cheap 4K TV: If you're after a cheap 4K TV, Argos has discounted two options from Hitachi. It has a 48-inch model going for just £349.99 and a 55-inch version on sale for £449.99. Obviously these TVs aren't going to be leaders in picture quality but you can't argue with those prices

HP laptop bundle: Pick up this red HP 15-ay020na laptop with a laptop bag, a mouse and a copy of McAfee for £269.99. It's going for the same price on Amazon at the moment - but without the extra bits thrown in

Soundbar: Need a super cheap soundbar to make your TV sound a bit better? This Alba one is now just £19.99

DAB radio: Pick up an Alba DAB radio in Mint, Blue or Purple for just £19.99

Computing: save up to £100 on desktop PC systems, laptops and computing bundles

Philips headphones: Pick up the stylish Philips SHL3160 on-ear headphones for just £12.49

Fitbit: Stay in shape with the Fitbit Flex Wireless Activity and Sleep Wristband for £39.99 in black or pink

Argos toy deals

See all toy deals in the Argos Cyber Monday sale

Star Wars stationery and accessories from 9p at Argos

Star Wars: the Disney Star Wars AT-AT U Command Figure is brilliant for fans of all ages. Get it for £79.99

Star Wars: grab the Star Wars The Force Awakens Black Series Escape From Destiny action figure set for just £8.99 - down from £34.99.

Star Wars: the Star Wars: The Force Awakes interactive Kylo Ren is down to £24.99 from £119.99 .

Star Wars: Get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Interactive Darth Vader for just £24.99 - reduced from £119.99!

Star Wars: get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens 12 inch Walker/Speeder for £9.99 - down from £26.99

Star Wars: snap up the Star Wars Hero Mashers Multipack for £27.49 - less than half price

Star Wars: it's a Star Wars drone - what more could you want? Grab the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Millennium Falcon RC Quad for £49.99 . Less than half price!

Star Wars: get the Chewbacca Roar and Rage Gift in a Box for £29.99 . It's half price while stocks last.

Star Wars: get the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Micro Machines Millennium Falcon for half price - just £9.99

Star Wars: grab the Star Wars: The Force Awakens Landspeeder/Snowspeeder for £14.99 - half price

Bike: get the Huffy 18in boys' bike, was £139.99, now £69.99

Nerf: pick up the Nerf Modulus Tri Strike was £59.99, now £39.99

LEGO Disney: don’t let the LEGO Disney Princess Else Sparkling Ice Castle go – it’s down to £17.49

LEGO Friends: grab the LEGO Friends Adventure Camp Tree House Playset for £29.99

LEGO Elves: get the LEGO Elves Precious Crystal Mine Playset for £12.49

LEGO City: the LEGO City Spaceport is down to £34.99

LEGO Juniors: packed with fun, the LEGO Juniors Fire Suitcase is on sale for just £9.99

LEGO Star Wars: snap up the LEGO Star Wars Droid Escape Pod for £9.99 before it gets away!

LEGO Star Wars: grab the LEGO Star Wars Hoth Attack Playset for £9.99

LEGO Super Heroes: get LEGO Super Heroes Captain America Movie 1, down to £9.99

Games table: The four-in-one games table is great whether you enjoy table football, pool, table tennis, air hockey or all four. It's half price at £59.99

Disney's Frozen: The book of the film is on sale for a frankly ridiculous 9p

Disney's Frozen: The Disney Frozen Ice Magic Elsa Doll is less than half price at £11.49

Disney's Cinderella: For your little princess - the Girls' Cinderella Bundle has everything she needs to dress up as her heroine, and is half price at £29.99

Trampoline: Get the Chad Valley 6ft trampoline - ideal for little ones - for just £69.99

Minions: Get the Tumbling Stuart toy for half the price of anywhere else - now half price at £9.99

Minions: Get the Despicable Me Minions Build-A-Minion set for £14.99

LEGO: Get the Nexo Macy's Thunder Macee LEGO set from the NEXO Knights series for £11.99.

Nerf: Buy the Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 blaster gun for half price - it's down to £29.99.

Star Wars: A Star Wars scooter - what more could a kid want? This one is down to £97.49 for a limited time.

Star Wars: Get a remote control Star Wars BB-8 droid with a saving of £17 - it's now £42.99.

Playmobil: Get this 123 Police and Ambulance play set for less than half price - now £13.99

Peppa Pig: Get the Peppa Pig Lighthouse Mega Set for £13.99 until stock runs out

Zoomer Chimp: Go bananas with this "lifelike" smart chimp who knows over 100 tricks and makes over 200 sounds and voice commands - down to £79.99

Scooby Doo: Zoinks, Scoob! Get the Scooby Doo Mystery of the Frighthouse Playset for £19.99

Intelligent Robot: The cheeky I-Que Intelligent Robot is an interactive electronic pal with a fun sense of humour. He's down to £29.99 - less than half price!

See all the Cyber Monday toys deals at Argos!

Take a look TechRadar's picks for the best Cyber Monday toys deals!

Argos home deals

See all Home deals in the Argos Cyber Monday sale

Coffee machine: Nescafe Dolce Gusto Jovia Manual Coffee Machine was £89.99, now £29.99

Coffee machine: Ninja CF065UK Coffee Machine was was £179.99, now £119.99

Coffee machine: De'Longhi ECAM22.110SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, was £469.99, now £279.99

Coffee machine: Melitta Caffeo Compact Coffee Machine was £389.99, now £319.99

Coffee machine: De'Longhi ECAM25.462 BK Bean to Cup Coffee Machine was £549.99, now £399.99

Coffee machine: Tassimo by Bosch Vivy Pod Coffee Machine was £79.99, now £39.99

Microwave: Samsung ME732K Standard Microwave was £119.99, now £49.99

Electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare Kids HX6322 Connected Electric Toothbrush was £69.99, now £40.19

Philips Air Fryer: cook your chips the healthier way with the Philips HD9220 Viva Air fryer with Rapid Air Technology – now less than half price at £69.99

Morphy Richards microwave: Now you’re cooking! The Morphy Richards D80D 20L 800W microwave with grill is down to only £49.99

Christmas tree lights: Get a pack of 80 multi-function LED Christmas tree lights in warm white and light up your tree for just £6.66. You can also pick up a pack of 80 multicoloured lights for the same price

Christmas tree lights: If you've got a bigger tree to decorate, grab 160 multi-function LED Christmas tree lights for £9.99 in white or multicoloured

Christmas decorations: Snap up a pack of 75 Christmas tree decorations for £4.99 in pink and purple, or blue, silver and white. Deck the halls for less than a fiver!

Christmas tree: 'Tis nearly the season! Grab the 6ft Imperial Christmas Tree for £13.99. How's that for an early present?

Christmas tree: The 6ft Noel Christmas Tree is down to £11.99

Slow cooker: Throw in some vegetables and meat in the morning, then come home to a delicious hot stew with the Crock-Pot 3.5-litre slow cooker for just £22.49

Tefal Steam Generator: The Tefal GV7341 Compact Pressurised Steam Generator Iron is less than half price at £69.99

Nutri Ninja: Grab the Nutri Ninja BL450UKSG Blender in Space Grey - perfect for making delicious smoothies - for £44.99.

Stanley Fatmax: get the awesome Stanley Fatmax cordless hammer drill for less than half price - it's now £59.99

Nutribullet: a favourite from last year's Black Friday sale, get the Nutribullet Deluxe 600 Series blender for £69.99

Dyson vacuum cleaner: pick up the Dyson DC40 Animal bagless vacuum cleaner which is now £199.99

Dyson vacuum cleaner: get the Dyson V6 Flexi Cordless vacuum cleaner for £189.99

Dyson vacuum cleaner: Vacuum up the Dyson V6 Fluffy Cordless Handstick Vacuum Cleaner for £229.99

Dyson fan heater: The super-stylish Dyson AM09 Hot and Cool Fan Heater is down to £249 in black/nickel or white/silver - that's £150 off!

Coffee machine: Not just a coffee machine - a whole coffee bar for your kitchen. Get the smart, sleek Ninja CF060UK Coffee Machine for £99.99

Microwave: The super-smart De'Longhi P80T5A Standard microwave in stainless steel is half price at £54.99

25% off indoor furniture: Use the voucher code FURN25 to save an extra 25% on the list price of indoor furniture when you spend £150 or more

25% off homewares: Use the voucher code HOME25 to save an extra 25% on the list price of homewares when you spend £30

Argos white goods deals

Fridge freezer: Sharp F1529E0I 2 Drawer Fridge Freezer was £1399.99 now £1252.99

Fridge freezer: Bush BFFF60 Retro Fridge Freezer was £499.99, now £339.99

Fridge freezer: Samsung RS7677FHCBCEU American Fridge Freezer was £1199.99, now £1029.99

Fridge freezer: in the market for a new fridge? The Hisense RQ560N4WC1 American Fridge Freezer is down to £529.99 - that's a saving of £270 on the regular price.

Fridge Freezer: Russell Hobbs RH90FF176B-WD Fridge Freezer was £849.99, now £736.99

Washing machine: Bosch WAQ283S1GB Freestanding Washing Machine was £449.00, now £299.99

Gas cooker: get an amazing £200 off the Rangemaster Arleston Gas Cooker - now £499.99 in stainless steel or black

Tumble dryer: Bush V7SDS Vented Tumble Dryer was £159.99, now £139.99

Condenser tumble dryer: no more tumble dryer hoses! The super efficient Bosch WTW863S1GB 7KG condenser tumble dryer is just £379.99 - a saving of £170.

Washing machine: clean your clothes the smart way with the Samsung WF80F5E0W2W 8KG 1200 Spin Washing Machine - now down to £329.99.=

10% off white goods: use the voucher code WHITE10 to save an extra 10% on the list price of white goods when you spend over £299.99 on any large kitchen appliance

How to find the best Argos Cyber Monday deals

To find all of the best Argos Cyber Monday deals this year, stay right here on TechRadar. We've got you covered for the very best deals. We are quite literally scouring the net to get you the lowest prices on everything we think you might want. We'll be using this page to keep you updated so do a bookmark (are bookmarks still a thing?) and keep checking back.