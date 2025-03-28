Best Buy's huge weekend sale starts now – here are 25 top deals I'd buy from $29.99

While much attention has been on the Amazon Big Spring Sale this week, other retailers still have a good selection of deals. This includes Best Buy, where you can find dozens of top offers this weekend on TVs, laptops, smart home tech, headphones, and more. I've picked out the 25 top offers right here.

While there is a fair bit of crossover, one deal that's unique to Best Buy is this LG B4 48-inch OLED TV for $549.99 – that's just $50 more than the previous record-low price. While it has been cheaper before, this is a still an excellent offer for a OLED TV. It's a strong buy for the budget-conscious who still want a display that boasts excellent picture quality and useful gaming features to get a superior experience on current-gen consoles.

Other highlights include the powerful and highly rated Microsoft Surface Laptop for $999.99 (was $1,199.99), the popular Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $169.99 (was $249.99) and the handy Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for $29.99 (was $39.99).

You can see all of my favorite hand-picked offers from the Best Buy weekend sale below. Be sure to check out the latest Best Buy coupon codes and the benefits of a My Best Buy membership before you shop as these could both offer even more savings.

This weekend's top 25 deals at Best Buy

Insignia F30 Series 55-inch 4K Fire TV: was $349.99 now $219.99 at Best Buy This mid-sized and best-selling Insignia 55-inch TV supports high-quality 4K HD resolution, has smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa controls. I've picked out this size in particular as the affordable display has returned to an excellent low price at Best Buy. All this for around $200 is an incredible offer for a decent all-around TV of this size.

Hisense U6N 65-inch Mini-LED 4K TV: was $749.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy The Hisense U6N is one of the best budget TVs you can buy, offering bright, detailed pictures with solid contrast and punchy colors, thanks to its mini-LED backlights. It's also a solid option for gamers, with 4K 120Hz support, Dolby Vision and VRR for a smooth gaming experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X. At under $500, it's superb value for money as you get a TV with a lot to offer.

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, especially since Best Buy has the 48-inch model back down to $549.99 – that's only $50 more than the previous record-low price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Roku Pro Series 65-inch Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Here's the biggest discount yet on what we currently rate as the best budget TV you can buy. It's very rare to find a Mini-LED QLED display of this size for under $1,000, so it's one to snap up if you want some premium TV tech for a much lower price. It's an ideal buy if you like watching lots of TV shows and movies as they will look amazing with superior brightness, contrast and colors compared to standard displays. Gaming features are OK, too, though there are better TVs if that's your main interest – including the LG B4 below.

LG C4 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 OLED TV is one of the best TVs you can buy for its incredible picture quality and excellent performance. This well-sized 65-inch model is down to the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. It's a versatile all-arounder that I recommend for watching shows, enjoying movies, and playing the latest games.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $159 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Celeron N4120

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB This HP Chromebook 14 is a basic device but it's cheap, making it a great buy for light use such as general browsing and schoolwork. It also boasts full-day battery life thanks to the lean but perfectly functional Chrome OS from Google, meaning it's best suited for students or those always on the move. If you have around $150 to spend and need a cheap laptop then you won't find a better option right now.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515: was $499 now $319 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB This Acer Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel i3 processor and 8GB of RAM is a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has a couple of older parts, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This upgraded version of the MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM is currently cheaper than the even older 8GB version so you might as well get this model. While not the most powerful MacBook out there, this version with the M2 chip remains an excellent all-rounder, especially when it comes to day-to-day tasks like browsing the internet and writing up documents. You'll struggle to find a better value laptop than this in today's sale.

Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy Display - 13.8 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X Plus

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Microsoft Surface Laptop is the closest thing you can get to a Windows-operated MacBook competitor. It looks the part with its thin, lightweight design and shiny matte finish, and matches the power with a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD. This processor features an NPU for supporting AI features like automatic translations and image creation based on text. Even better, the Surface Laptop 7 lasts up to 20 hours with a full battery, so you can take it with you without a charger.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4, 2024): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB Apple's powerful MacBook Pro with the latest M4 chip and a decent 512GB of storage is available for a record-low price at Best Buy. Boasting that powerful M4 chip, stunning liquid retina display and an impressive 18 hours of battery life, this is a complete creative workstation. We awarded this model 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Pro 14-inch (M4) review, praising the overall performance, elegant design and long-lasting battery.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy This is one of the best discounts I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy The Beats Studio Pro are the manufacturer's best overall headphones we'd recommend for most people. These are all-rounders with decent audio performance, including spatial audio and head tracking to adjust noise based on your positioning and environment. Lossless audio via USB-C and EQ profiles boost the overall sound quality, too. The active noise cancellation works especially well indoors. You also get a reasonable battery life that lasts up to 24 hours with ANC turned on and 40 hours with it turned off.

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 at Best Buy If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life but in a much more affordable package.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $70 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise. As good as these are, saving some cash by getting the XM4 is a viable option if you aren't fussed about the latest tech, though.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was $429 now $349 at Best Buy The fantastic Bose QuestComfort Ultra Headphones were $20 cheaper over Black Friday but this is still a great deal considering that there's a clear step up in sound compared to other premium cans. Superbly detailed and energetic sound meets the best noise cancellation you can get right now, in a light and comfortable design.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was $179 now $149 at Best Buy Bose is the best brand around for providing excellent active noise cancellation features and you can now get their excellent affordable earbuds for a great low price. With the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you get fewer options than the high-end range, but you still get up to 8.5 hours of battery life, the ability to adjust the equalizer and a very comfy fit. They’ll instantly make your commute, your runs or walks far more enjoyable.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $219 at Best Buy The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are some of the manufacturer's best in terms of audio quality and noise cancellation – and they're down to a record-low price on Best Buy. This latest model lasts up to 24 hours between both the buds and the case and features new CustomTune technology that adjusts the audio based on your ear shape. The Spatial Audio also makes the listening experience more immersive than ever with the option to swap between listening modes, depending on if you want to lose yourself in audio or stay alert.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Best Buy weekend sale includes the latest Echo Pop for $29.99. That's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, but it has been down to under $20 in the past. Still, for that money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Dot: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is now $10 off for the weekend sale at Best Buy. This is quite a way off the lowest-ever price of $22.99, so it's not standing out as a terrific offer to me. Still, if you want to buy today, it's a solid all-around smart speaker that offers decent audio quality, a temperature sensor and all the handy features of Alexa. That means you can ask it to play music, answer questions, and check the weather completely hands-free, as well as control other connected and compatible smart devices around the home.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The latest version of Apple's entry-level tablet is down to a great low price this weekend. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. We said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model in our iPad 10.9 review, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design. Some colors have sold out already.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE sits between the A9 Plus and standard S9 for anyone after a better performance tablet and superior battery life than the cheapest model but who does not mind compromising with a lower-quality screen and camera. It's an excellent choice for semi-regular users who need an all-around tablet at this new record-low price.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M3, 2025): was $599 now $549 at Best Buy There's a small $50 discount on the newest iPad Air with the M3 chip on Best Buy. This is a somewhat surprising update given the M2 version only just launched last year, but both devices are around the same price so you may as well get the newer version. As well as that more powerful chip, the latest iPad Air boasts a crisp Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage as standard, 12MP front and back cameras, and support for Apple Intelligence AI features.

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro: was $349.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy This action camera from DJI is a worthy GoPro Hero 13 Black rival that offers excellent features and impressive battery life. The bundle includes a larger battery pack which is essential for long shooting sessions, as well as several more useful accessories to make creating videos even easier and better-looking. This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Osmo Action 5 Pro so we recommend moving quick if you want to invest in one of the best action cameras around.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Bundle: was $449.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for one of the best action cameras you can buy, then look no further than the GoPro Hero 13 Black. With this almost $70 saving on the camera and a bundle of handy accessories, you'll be up and running in no time. The camera is easy to use, boasts 5.3K video for extra detail and cropping capabilities, and it's also rugged and completely waterproof to survive all of your wildest adventures.