The Apple Watch 6 drops to lowest sale price ever in pre-Black Friday deal

Black Friday is getting closer and closer (less than two months away!), and Amazon is giving us a sneak peek with this fantastic deal on the best-selling Apple Watch 6. You can get the Apple Watch Series 6 with Cellular on sale for a record-low price of $359 (was $499). That's a massive $140 discount and the best deal we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch.



If you're looking to save on the GPS-only model, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $349 (was $399).

Pre-Black Friday Apple Watch 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular): $499 $359 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for $359. That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch. The Series 6 includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. Please note, this deal applies to the Product Red Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $359 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking to save on the GPS-only model, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 on sale for $359. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Navy model, and the smartwatch is currently in stock and ready to ship.

The best-selling Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. You're also able to take calls, get directions and reply to texts directly from your wrist without your phone.



Thanks to Friday's upcoming Apple Watch 7 release, deals on the Series 6 smartwatch are hot, and as of right now, the Product Red color is the only Sport Band in stock. You might not see a discount like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event, so we recommend snapping up today's record-low price while you can.



If you're interested in ordering Apple's latest smartwatch, you can see the best Apple Watch 7 pre-order deals for Friday's release.

