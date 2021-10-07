The Apple Watch 6 plummets to record-low price ahead of Apple Watch 7 launch

The Apple Watch 7 launches tomorrow, which means it's the perfect opportunity to score deals on older devices, and we've just spotted a fantastic bargain on the Apple Watch 6. Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for $359 (was $499). That's a massive $140 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm smartwatch.



If you're looking to save on the GPS-only model, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 6 on sale for $349 (was $399).



If you want to hold out for Apple's latest smartwatch, Apple Watch 7 pre-orders start tomorrow at 8 AM ET, and you can look out for first-time discounts at the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

Apple Watch 6 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS + Cellular): $499 $359 at Amazon

Save $100 - Ahead of tomorrow's Apple Watch 7 launch, Amazon has the Apple Watch 6 with Cellular on sale for a record-low price of $359. The Series 6 includes LTE connectivity, which allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even when your iPhone is far away. Please note, this deal applies to the Product Red Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you're looking to save on the GPS-only model, Amazon has the Series 6 smartwatch on sale for $349. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $25 more than the record-low price. The 40mm Apple Watch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and elevation tracking. Please note, this deal applies to the Navy and Red model, and the smartwatch is currently in stock and ready to ship.

The best-selling Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and includes a sleep app that helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The Series 6 also comes with new health features such as blood oxygen monitoring and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. You're also able to take calls, get directions and reply to texts directly from your wrist without your phone.

