The Apple Watch 4 gets a $50 price cut from Amazon

If you don't want to wait for Black Friday to snag a deal on the best-selling Apple Watch, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the Series 4 smartwatch on sale for $349. That's a $50 discount and the best price we've found for the smartwatch. If you're interested in a bigger display, Amazon also has the 44mm Apple Watch 4 on sale for $349.97.



The Apple Watch 4 is packed with health and fitness features and now includes a built-in ECG that will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The smartwatch tracks popular workouts and calories burned and offers personalized coaching to keep you motivated. The swimproof smartwatch also features a 30% larger display making it easier to see health stats, messages, and notifications. The Series 4 smartwatch provides an impressive 18-hour battery life and includes basic smartwatch features such as the ability to make calls, send messages and receive notifications.



The recently released Apple Watch 5 currently retails for $384 and offers upgraded location and health features and includes an Always-On Retina display. If these additions don't matter to you, then it's best to stick with the Apple Watch 4 and take advantage of this discount while you can.

Apple Watch 4 deals:

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS $399 $349 at Amazon

Amazon has the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $349. The waterproof smartwatch features GPS technology, fall detection and emergency SOS and is available in either a black or white sportband.View Deal

You can learn more about series 4 smartwatch with our Apple Watch 4 review.