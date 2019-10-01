The Amazon Cloud Cam security camera is down to its lowest price ever

Secure your home and save money with this limited time offer on an Amazon home security camera. Starting today, you can get the best-selling Amazon Cloud Cam on sale for $89.99. That's a $30 discount and the lowest price we've found for the Alexa-enabled camera.

The Amazon Cloud Cam will send you alerts when motion is detected and keeps you connected 24/7 with the compatible Cloud Cam mobile app. The security camera features two-way audio so you can stay in touch with your household and includes night vision so you can see what's going on in the dark. The Cloud Cam also works with Amazon Alexa so you can use your voice to see a live view on an Echo or Fire device. You can always upgrade to a Cloud Cam subscription for advanced motion detection and video history.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Cloud Cam, and don't know how long Amazon will have the security camera on sale. This might be your last chance before Black Friday and Cyber Monday to snag a discount, so you should take advantage while you can.

Amazon Cloud Cam Security Camera $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

