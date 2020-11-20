The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $17.99 in this epic Black Friday deal

Starting today, you can save big on the Fire TV Stick lineup at Amazon's early Black Friday deals event. The retailer is kicking off the November shopping season with epic Black Friday deals, which include Amazon's best-selling Fire TV Stick Lite that's on sale for a record-low price of $17.99.



Amazon also has the powerful Fire TV Stick 4K marked down to $29.99 and the all-new Fire TV stick with voice remote discounted down to $27.99.

Black Friday Fire TV Stick deal

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite gets a first-time price cut in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. For just $17.99, the streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the newest addition to the Amazon Fire TV family, and it's the cheapest device that Amazon has put out yet. The budget streaming stick allows you to stream your watch content from apps like Hulu, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more. You'll get access to tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills, and apps, and the Alexa voice remote allows you to browse shows, launch movies, adjust the volume, and more completely hands-free.



As we mentioned above this is the best deal we've seen for the Fire TV Stick and a fantastic price for a premium streaming device. Amazon Black Friday deals are limited time offers so you should snag this epic Black Friday deal before it's too late.



More Black Friday Fire TV Stick deals:

All-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $39.99 $27.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Stick on sale for just $27.99 in this early Amazon Black Friday deal. The streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

