The all-new AirPods Pro are on sale and down to their lowest price ever

If you're looking to snag a price cut on the all-new AirPods Pro, then you're in luck. For a limited time, Verizon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $224.99. That's a $25 discount and the lowest price we've found for the truly wireless earbuds. You'll see the discount applied once you add the AirPods to your cart.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is not only a fantastic deal but also the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods Pro. To receive this offer from Verizon, all you need to do is add the earbuds to your cart, and you'll see the discount applied at checkout.

AirPods Pro deal:

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $224.99 at Verizon

For a limited time, you can get the 2019 AirPods Pro on sale for $224.99 at Verizon. The truly wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the wireless charging case delivers more than 24 hours of battery life.

Learn more about the earbuds with our Apple AirPods Pro review.



You can also shop more offers with our roundup of the best AirPod Pro prices and deals.