The 4G revolution will be televised as test shows scant Freeview interference

The great Freeview apocalypse, predicted in the aftermath of the UKs 4G switch-on may not be as bad as first thought, early tests have shown.

An early test run in the West Midlands late last month showed extremely limited television signal disruption, when a 4G mast was switched on in the region.

Widespread disruption had been expected for homes around the country throughout 2013 when 4G services roll out on the 800MHz spectrum, due it its proximity to Freeview's frequency.

However, the test carried out by the at800 group, showed just 15 (fifteen) out of a potential 22,000 homes experienced problems with their Freeview signal when the mast was switched on.

£180 fund

Simon Beresford-Wylie, chief executive of at800, said: "This was a useful, small-scale test. Further extensive evaluation will occur during April and May as masts are switched on for tests across larger urban areas."

The at800 group is in charge of an £180m fund set up by the mobile networks in order to minimalise disruption and help out those who do.

Households which lost their signal quality as a result of the big 4G switch on will be gifted a free signal booster box, paid for by the fun. Those unable to install it by themselves will also get a free installation.

If further tests around the country show similar results as those experienced in Cradley Heath and Rowley Regis in the last two weeks of March, then at800 may not be doling out as many of these boosters as first expected.

Via Telegraph