TCL goes Ultra down under with 65-inch 4K TV for under $5K

While the likes of Sony and LG have been banging the Ultra HD drum for months, it's the Chinese that are going to bring the technology to the masses.

Following Hisense's 4K television, Chinese manufacturer TCL has confirmed its E5691 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV will hit retail shelves in mid-September for an RRP of $4,999.

With a slim, edge-lit LCD display and a 3840 x 2160 resolution, the 4K display also supports 3D with active shutter glasses and has PVR functionality via the integrated USB port, complete with the ability to pause live television.

Content is still king

While 4K content is still difficult to find, the TCL panel will offer a few digital content offerings to try and offset the lack of Ultra HD video.

Built in Wi-Fi allows for Smart TV offerings like SBS On Demand and SMH.TV apps, while more generic YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo apps are also available.

And for those committed to their current Blu-ray connection, the panel also upscales HD content to 4K resolution.

While TCL's Smart TV offerings aren't as comprehensive as those found on Sony, Samsung or LG televisions, they are common to the entire new range of televisions, including smaller Full HD models in sizes between 32 and 65 inches.