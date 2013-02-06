Sky announces 'world first' 3D F1 broadcasts during test weekend

Sky has announced that the first live broadcast of Formula 1 in 3D will take place during the final testing weekend, prior to the start of the season.

The broadcaster will show all four days of the event at the Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona, from February 28 to March 3.

The event, which will be the last chance for teams to prepare for the F1 curtain-raiser in Australia on March 17, will be broadcast simultaneously on Sky Sports F1 HD and the Sky 3D channel.

Sky hasn't announced any further plans to show a live race in 3D during the 2013 season, so at this stage we'd assume this proof-of-concept broadcast will pre-empt a live race in 2014.

Immersive experience

"This is a special moment for Formula 1 fans and exactly the kind of innovation and access that Sky Sports F1 promised," said Sky F1's commentator and starting-grid stalker extraordinaire Martin Brundle.

"3D will show us the real challenges of the race track with added depth and perspective. It will be a new, immersive experience for viewers and I can't wait to see what F1 action in 3D will reveal."

Sky 3D is free for all subscribers to the Sky World HD package.