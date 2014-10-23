Amazon Fire TV starts shipping in the UK

The Amazon Fire TV has started to ship in the UK, with the £79 streaming box bringing not only Prime Instant Video, but also the likes of iPlayer and Netflix.

The box enters a crowded market with the likes of the Now TV box and Chromecast already established and cheaper to boot.

But Amazon's speedy little box, aided by a decent bit of processing power, is not without its own merits and you could potentially invest in a TV game controller (£35) to get some of the Android games on your television as well.

The list of apps available for TV viewing includes: BBC iPlayer, BBC News, BBC Sport, Demand 5, Sky News and Curzon Home Cinema, as well as Netflix, Prime Instant Video, Amazon Instant Video, Spotify, and YouTube.

You can buy the Amazon Fire TV box from Amazon's site now.