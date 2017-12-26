Welcome to TechRadar's ultimate guide to the best Christmas movies on Netflix, as well as brilliant TV specials to watch, too!

Christmas, the time of year when it's always snowing, mulled wine is on tap and we are all so lovely to each other... okay, maybe that's not the case but at least you can live out that dream through TechRadar's best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix list.

Don't worry, if you aren't yet full of Christmas cheer, it's not because you are dead inside, it's just that you haven't yet begun watching Christmas movies!

We have trawled through the Netflix archives and found the best Christmas movies and TV shows on Netflix - completely updated to make sure there are no turkeys on the list.

We haven't just compiled the movies that will get you in the spirit, but also ones that use the theme of Christmas in interesting ways - whether it's a couple of slasher flicks or an indie rom-com.

We have also added in the TV specials that are the creme of the Christmas crop - including A Very Murray Christmas which stars Bill Murray, obviously.