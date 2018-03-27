Tablo Dual Lite is the cheapest way to get DVR for cordcutters

Life after cutting the cord can be a bit … well, tricky. You can still access all of the channels and services you had while you were lining cable companies’ wallets, but it can take a little more work. Take, for example, DVR.

On a premium cable package, you might have the ability to record a few shows and movies. Once you cut the cord and you lose that ability, however, it can feel like the days of recording your shows for later are over.

But, thanks to Tablo’s new Dual Lite OTA DVR, they don’t have to be.

The Dual Lite is the latest OTA DVR from Tablo, and it offers a two-tuner DVR with built-in 802.11ac Wi-Fi for $139.99 (CAD$179.99).

The box syncs up to Tablo’s app and allows you to stream the content you record to any of your devices, including your Smart TV powered by Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Android TV; a set-top box/streaming media device like a Roku Streaming Stick+ or Apple TV, the Nvidia SHIELD, Xbox One or an HDMI-enabled computer.

How to DVR with help from Tablo

So why DVR in the first place? For most folks, catching their favorite show exactly when it airs can be a challenging - sometimes even impossible - proposition. But DVRs allow you to record shows to watch them later.

DVR, or Digital Video Recording, was a technology most commonly associated with TiVo, before it made its way into most cable subscribers’ premium packages.

The problem Tablo seeks to solve is giving the folks who cut the cord the ability to record shows now that they’re free from the grips of the cable company.

It does this by connecting to an HDTV antenna to grab over-the-air signals from your local station, and storing any show you select to an external hard drive - though, in the case of the new Tablo Dual Lite, it’s on you to provide both the external hard drive and the external antenna. Once your show is recorded, you can then stream it to any of the devices listed above.

Tablo's range of devices attempt to return the functionality of recording shows back to the folks who've cut the cord - and the Dual Lite is doing it at the lowest price to date.