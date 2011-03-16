iPad newspaper The Daily coming to the UK by June

A representative of The Daily has confirmed that the digital newspaper is on its way to UK iPad users in the first half of this year.

Rupert Murdoch launched The Daily, a digital newspaper solely for the iPad, in February this year but it has been a US-only publication ever since.

Jonathan Miller, chief digital officer at The Daily, revealed the timescales to Abu Dhabi Media Summit attendees.

iPad, youPad

"Western Europe is up first in not too long from now," he said, while the Telegraph reports that he went on to reveal that the launch will be in the first half of 2011.

Murdoch has not been coy about admitting that The Daily will eventually be ported on to other tablet OSes as well.

At the launch event he said, "As other tablets get established we will develop the technology to get on them. We expect to be on all major tablets. But we see this year and next year belonging to Apple."

Murdoch, whose News Corporation also owns a number of print newspapers, hopes that The Daily will make news gathering "financially viable again".

His valuation of that news gathering comes in at 14 cents per day in the USA (0.08p); but you can bet we'll see a higher price tag than that when The Daily launches over here.

Via The Telegraph