Sweden vs England live stream: how to watch today's World Cup quarter-final online

Sweden and England are just one match away from a FIFA World Cup last four place, all that stands in front of them is each other in this huge quarter-final at Russia 2018. Sweden vs England wasn't really in the script at the start of the World Cup, but now it's here and we'll tell you how to watch a free live stream from anywhere in the world.

Live stream Sweden vs England - when and where Today's huge World Cup 2018 quarter-final game sees Sweden vs England at the Samara Arena, which holds around 45,000 people. It's today's late game at Russia 2018, so 9pm local time. That's 7pm BST or 8pm if you're reading this in Sweden. Elsewhere, you'll need to tune in at 2pm ET, 11am PT or 4am AEST in Australia Sunday morning.

So will be football coming home, or going to Stockholm? (And yes, we know we already used that joke, but we were really pleased with it!). Although both teams have clearly had a very good World Cup just to get to the quarter-finals, neither have been overwhelmingly impressive. Yes, there was England's 6-1 drubbing of Panama complete with Harry Kane hat-trick. And Sweden had that convincing 3-0 win over much-fancied Mexico in the group stage. But it's anybody's guess as to who will come through this one.

The last time Sweden and England met was memorable for that ridiculous Zlatan Ibrahimović goal in a friendly four years ago. And those with a longer memory will recall a fantastic Euro 2012 group game in which England managed to prevail 3-2. But it's anybody's guess as to who will come through this one and face the winner of the Russia vs Croatia World Cup quarter-final.

Keep reading to discover how to live stream Sweden vs England - and, indeed, every World Cup 2018 match - no matter where in the world you are. Below we’ll tell you exactly how to watch on your TV, mobile device and it doesn't have to cost you a thing.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream England vs Sweden live in the UK

We're guessing you probably know this by now, but kick-off is at 7pm BST on Saturday, July 7 and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices - ITV has the rights to show this one on TV. If you're out of the country, on your summer hols perhaps (what were you thinking?) and want to get the UK broadcast, then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

How to watch Sweden vs England: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster for World Cup soccer in the US and it's 2pm ET / 11am PT kick-off for Sweden vs England. If you don't have cable, you could always grab a free trial to another streaming service like Sling and Fubo and watch on there. The alternative is to use a VPN service to grab a live stream from another country's coverage. Scroll up and check out our instructions above.

How to live stream Sweden vs England in Canada

In Canada, CTV won the rights to show the FIFA World Cup 2018. That means cable users can watch on TV, online or via the CTV Go app. Logging in to another nation's broadcast is also a great option using a VPN following the instructions above.

How to watch England vs Sweden: live stream in Australia

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS now has the rights to show all of the World Cup 2018 games, too. Not so great news - in the AEST time zone, kick-off is at 4am. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch England vs Sweden: New Zealand live stream

Unlike in the UK, you have to pay to watch the World Cup in New Zealand. Sky Sports have the rights locally. If you don't have Sky and don't want to subscribe just for the FIFA World Cup, then you could go for a VPN instead and tune into free coverage from another country.

