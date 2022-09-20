Surfshark's back-to-school VPN deal is about to expire - make sure not to miss it

With the summer sadly over and students around the world getting back to their studies, their digital privacy is once again at risk.

This is why Surfshark, one of the best VPN services around, is offering a time-limited back-to-school VPN deal to ensure that students can secure their data without weighing too much on the wallet.

Already the best cheap VPN provider on the market, you can have Surfshark for even better value now. Those ready to sign-up to a 2-year-plan will enjoy 3 months of FREE protection on top. This puts down the price to less than £50/$60 for a 27-month-long subscription, working out at just $2.21 per month (opens in new tab).

The offer is about to expire. So, if you're in need of a powerful VPN, make sure not to miss it! More info below.

(opens in new tab) Surfshark | 27 months | $11.95 $2.21 per month (opens in new tab)

Rated as best-value VPN and third-best provider overall, Surfshark's capability is beyond its bargain price – and an extra 3 months free is the cherry on top. For less than $60 all-in you'll get 2 years and 3 months of excellent VPN cover, alongside plenty of features and great live chat support. You've got until the September 25 to grab the offer before it goes!

VPN deals: what you can do with a VPN

You will probably be happy to know that, despite the tiny price, Surfshark is a versatile piece of tech that lends itself to many different VPN uses.

We already mentioned it as a way to secure your online privacy and browsing anonymity. This is because Surfshark spoofs your real location while encrypting all your data in transit.

A VPN can also grant you the access to blocked websites and apps that your school network puts in place, for example. Similarly, it can provide you a more secure online banking and shopping experience (especially on public Wi-Fi). It can even be of help for getting around broadband bandwidth throttling.

As VPNs can mask your real IP address location, they are also growing in popularity among keen streamers looking to bypass geo-restrictions that platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime apply to their content. Surfshark has a strong reputation as a reliable streaming VPN, offering a huge array of speedy international servers to choose from.