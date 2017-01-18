Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 get a 15% off special

If you’re in the market for a new Surface 2-in-1, then you’ll be interested to hear that Microsoft has some sizeable discounts on some of its most popular hybrids, with 15% being knocked off two Surface Pro 4 configurations and the entry-level Surface Book – meaning the latter weighs in at £1,104.

This is the base Surface Book with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of system memory and 128GB of storage. It normally retails at £1,299, so with 15% off and the price being reduced to £1,104, you’re looking at a saving of £195. Not too shabby indeed.

The entry-level Surface Pro 4 – which boasts an Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage – has also had this reduction applied, so instead of £749, you can now bag this model for an impressively cheap £635.

And finally, the next step up the Surface Pro 4 range has also been hit with a 15% discount. This means that the Pro 4 with Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage has been cut from £849 to £720.

These deals are apparently set to last until the end of the month, so they’ve almost got two weeks to run.

Elsewhere on the Microsoft Store in the UK today, we’ve also seen the Surface Keyboard and Mouse go on sale.

Via: Windows Central