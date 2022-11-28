Still looking for a Sony WH-1000XM4 deal? Here's the best one on Cyber Monday

If you're hankering after a set of Sony's excellent WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless noise-cancellers this Cyber Monday, you're not alone – it's one of the most searched for products of the season. And we're here for it.
We have to tell you that briefly (oh, so briefly!) yesterday, they did drop to $193 at Amazon... but that fleeting and euphoric moment passed in the blink of an eye.
However, they can still be found for $228 (opens in new tab) in blue, at Amazon, and also via a couple of other online retailers, including in both black and silver at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) (a deal which ends today) and in all colorways (black, blue and silver) for that $228 low price at Best Buy (opens in new tab).
In the UK, the best deal is £219 at Amazon (from £350) (opens in new tab) – although again, we have to tell you that they have in the past dipped to £201.99 (September last year, to be precise) and we haven't seen that this year… We're unlikely to, though – thanks inflation.
US: The best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal
Sony WH-1000XM4: was
$349.99 now $228 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This price drop equals the lowest we'd ever seen them on Amazon prior to the moment they dropped to $193 ever so briefly. We wish that time would return, but we can't promise it will. What we can promise is that you can have the blue finish at Amazon (but if you want the silver set, those are reduced to this price over at Best Buy (opens in new tab)). And let's face it, these are an excellent set of wireless cans. Although the newer XM5s sound just that tiny bit better, it's a closely run race. These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case too…
UK: The best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal
Sony WH-1000XM4: was
£350 now £219 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
These hugely popular over-ear headphones are sonically gifted, boast excellent ANC and, unlike their younger siblings, fold up for easier transportation in their included travel case too. They're an excellent buy at this price and although it's not the absolute cheapest we've ever seen them (that would be £201.99, very briefly, last year) it's almost certainly the lowest they'll go this year. Our advice? Don't miss out if you're on the fence here.…
Need more info on why the Sony WH-1000XM4 are the go-to choice for Cyber Monday shoppers? Our in-depth review is the place to go.
Their popularity endures despite the launch of the new (and resoundingly different-looking) WH-1000XM5 – which, incidentally, dropped to their lowest ever price for Black Friday and it's still live.
Why are they still the most sought after pair? Well, while we applaud Sony's innovative approach and the newer XM5 cans do also sound excellent, those don't fold up for easier travel. And let's face it, it wasn't broke… so there was no need to fix it. You can even read one TechRadar writer's love note to the XM4s, even compared to her AirPods Max. Compelling stuff.
Look, I love a sub-$50 earbuds deal roundup as much as the next person, but I also love exceptional audio quality and the ability to stick on an excellent pair of cans with Sony's LDAC support, and these beautiful headphones will give you that.
You can see all of the deals live now, wherever you are, listed below. If I see them drop again, I'll be back like a shot to tell you about it – I promise.
