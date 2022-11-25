Stop what you're doing, Sony XM5s are the cheapest they've ever been for Black Friday!

This is not a time to hang about, music-lovers! Right now, you can save an incredible £89.32 on Sony's excellent (and newest!) WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, currently discounted to just £290.68 (opens in new tab) from £380 at Amazon – a huge saving which equates to 24% off on these new cans!
Naturally, it's not something we've seen before, because they're new… and they're class-leading.
What it is, though, is unequivocal proof that Amazon's Black Friday sale is in full force – and with super-early Black Friday deals this good, we recommend striking while the iron's hot, if you've got your eye on a pair.
Today's outrageous Black Friday Sony headphones deal
Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears:
£380 £290.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £89.32 – quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat (see our review (opens in new tab) for clarification) – especially with a whopping 24% off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – because these cans only launched in May 2022. They dropped to 21% off a few days ago, and now they've dropped even lower. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.
As we said in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent noise-cancellation, a wonderful sounding audio performance, smart ambient features and an app you'll actually want to use here.
Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but the XM5 are still better.
These cans echo the current trend for designs which lie flat over the nape of your neck (and in their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband (as the older XM4 did), and you're not getting any water-resistance rating, but if those small things don't bother you, this is a super saving on a class-leading product from Sony.
Naturally, as and when we see the best deals (we're working around the clock on this one, you can trust us) so shall you – but our Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday earbuds deals roundups are also very good pages to head over to right now. You're very welcome – happy deals hunting!
More US Black Friday deals
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, Apple Watch, clothing, vacuums, and toys (opens in new tab)
- Apple AirPods 2: on sale for $234 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $700 off TVs, laptops, appliances, and more (opens in new tab)
- Cheap TVs: $79.99 smart TVs from Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Christmas decor: up to 54% off trees, garlands, and wreaths (opens in new tab)
- Dell: laptops from $299.99 (opens in new tab)
- Gifts ideas: 40% off holiday gifts for the family from Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Home Depot: 50% off tools, major appliances, and holiday decor (opens in new tab)
- Lowe's: up to $750 off appliances, Christmas decor and tools (opens in new tab)
- Overstock: 70% off holiday decor, furniture, and Christmas trees (opens in new tab)
- Nectar: save up to $500 on mattresses, plus $499 in free gifts (opens in new tab)
- Nordstrom: up to 50% off UGG, makeup, Nike, jewelry, and more (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to $2,500 TVs, major appliances, and smartwatches (opens in new tab)
- Target: 45% off toys, Christmas decor, coffee makers, and more (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 50% off best-selling toys at Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Verizon: get the iPhone 14 Pro for free with trade-in (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: toys, TVs, vacuums, and laptops starting at $19.99 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: up to 80% off couches, rugs, and more, plus free shipping (opens in new tab)
More UK Black Friday deals
- Amazon: up to 60% off TVs, laptops, and more (opens in new tab)
- Adidas: up to 50% off trainers and clothing (opens in new tab)
- AO: deals on appliances, TVs, laptops and more (opens in new tab)
- Argos: cheap TVs, headphones and tools (opens in new tab)
- Boots: half-price fragrances and make-up (opens in new tab)
- Box: up to £1,000 off TVs, laptops and PCs (opens in new tab)
- Currys: 40% off TVs, laptops and vacuums (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 45% off laptops and desktops (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 (opens in new tab)
- EE: get a 200GB data SIM for £23 per month (opens in new tab)
- Game: PlayStation and Xbox games from £4.99 (opens in new tab)
- John Lewis: up to £400 off TVs and appliances (opens in new tab)
- Ninja: save up to £90 on air fryers and pans (opens in new tab)
- Reebok: up to 50% off sportswear and footwear (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: up to £250 off phones and tablets (opens in new tab)
- Shark: up to £220 off cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab)
- Very: offers on TVs, Lego and fashion (opens in new tab)
- Virgin: broadband deals from £25 per month (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lighting and mattress deals (opens in new tab)