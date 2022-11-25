Stop what you're doing, Sony XM5s are the cheapest they've ever been for Black Friday!

This is not a time to hang about, music-lovers! Right now, you can save an incredible £89.32 on Sony's excellent (and newest!) WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-cancelling headphones, currently discounted to just £290.68 (opens in new tab) from £380 at Amazon – a huge saving which equates to 24% off on these new cans!

Naturally, it's not something we've seen before, because they're new… and they're class-leading.

What it is, though, is unequivocal proof that Amazon's Black Friday sale is in full force – and with super-early Black Friday deals this good, we recommend striking while the iron's hot, if you've got your eye on a pair.

Today's outrageous Black Friday Sony headphones deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears: £380 £290.68 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £89.32 – quite simply the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4 were outstanding, the XM3 before it were excellent, and it'll come as little surprise to know that Sony's latest XM5 proposition are also incredibly hard to beat (see our review (opens in new tab) for clarification) – especially with a whopping 24% off! Have we seen them this cheap before? No, we have not – because these cans only launched in May 2022. They dropped to 21% off a few days ago, and now they've dropped even lower. Our advice? This is a top deal on a winning pair of new noise-cancelling headphones.

As we said in our five-star review of the Sony WH-1000XM5, you're getting excellent noise-cancellation, a wonderful sounding audio performance, smart ambient features and an app you'll actually want to use here.

Yes, the gains over the older model are more marginal this time around, but the XM5 are still better.

These cans echo the current trend for designs which lie flat over the nape of your neck (and in their included travel case) but don't fold up into the headband (as the older XM4 did), and you're not getting any water-resistance rating, but if those small things don't bother you, this is a super saving on a class-leading product from Sony.

Naturally, as and when we see the best deals (we're working around the clock on this one, you can trust us) so shall you – but our Black Friday headphones deals and Black Friday earbuds deals roundups are also very good pages to head over to right now. You're very welcome – happy deals hunting!

