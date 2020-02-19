Trending

Spotify makes it easier to sing along on your phone with real-time lyrics

Get the words right at last

A growing number of Spotify users are reporting that they have access to song lyrics that are synchronized to the tracks they're listening to.

Spotify tested this feature with a small number of people towards the end of last year, bringing its services in line with both Apple Music and YouTube Music. But now it seems that song lyrics are rolling out to increasing numbers of users meaning that more and more people will be able to use Spotify as a portable karaoke machine.

Android Police reports that numerous Spotify users are tweeting about the arrival of lyrics in the mobile app, but it's not clear quite what determines who has access to the feature. While one user has lyrics available in Spotify Beta 8.5.46.848, others with the same version do not have the feature. It seems to be something that Spotify is enabling on a server-side basis for a selection of users, and it's not tied to any particular part of the world.

Sing-along-a-Spotify

Lyrics come courtesy of Musixmatch, and there are also reports from some users that the lyrics feature has arrived in the desktop version of Spotify -- but this does not seem to be anywhere near as widespread as for Android users:

You can check to see if you're one of the chosen ones by swiping up while playing a song – if you're lucky, you'll see lyrics, but if not, you will just have to wait a little longer.

