Spain vs Russia live stream: how to watch today's World Cup last 16 match online

Round of 16 World Cup matches don't come much bigger than this. It's the hosts Russia, against former champions and one of the Russia 2018 favorites Spain. Your chance to live stream the Spain vs Russia match for free has arrived and we'll tell you how to watch every minute of the hopefully-thrilling encounter regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream Spain vs Russia - when and where Round of 16 World Cup 2018 action sees Spain take on host nation Russia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The game will kick-off on Sunday 1 July at 5pm local time (3pm BST, 10am ET, 7am PT, 12am AEST). That's 4pm in Madrid.

Group B winners Spain will face Group A runners-up and host nation Russia. The Russian side - ranked the lowest from all the teams at the World Cup - have exceeded all expectations to get this far.

Spain also faced a challenge with a tough group following that incredible 3-3 draw against Portugal in the opening game and another draw against Morocco in the final clash. Russia smashed Saudi Arabia 5-0 and beat Egypt 3-1. So expect a high scoring game, potentially.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Spain vs Russia live in the UK

The BBC will be airing this important match meaning you can catch it on BBC One and BBC iPlayer with the game due to kick-off at 3pm BST. For those outside the UK, fear not, you can still catch all the action by using a trusty VPN from here and then simply stream the game online as if you were in UK using TVPlayer.com.

How to watch Spain vs Russia: US live stream

For US viewers Fox Sports is the official US broadcaster which will be covering the kick-off from 10am ET, 7am PT. Anyone wishing to view the action online can use the Fox Go app. For cord cutters without cable, Fox Sports is also available to watch on streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Another great option is to view a different nation's feed using a VPN, found here. Many have free trials so you can enjoy all the action for free.

How to watch Russia vs Spain: Canada live stream

The World Cup 2018 official Canada broadcaster is CTV, which will air the game live on TV from 10am Ottawa time. Or you can stream it all online using the CTV Go app. Another great option is to view a different nation's feed using a VPN, found here . Many have free trials so you can enjoy all the action for free.

How to watch Spain vs Russia: Australia live stream

Free-to-air channel SBS has agreed to simultaneously air every single game from the World Cup alongside 'official broadcaster' Optus Sport (a subscription service) for the rest of the competition. Kick-off for Spain vs Russia down under is at midnight. If you're outside the country and want to tune in, then you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to watch the free coverage from Oz or another nation.

How to watch Russia vs Spain: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show the World Cup in New Zealand so you'll be able to watch this game from kick-off at 2am Wellington time. The Sky Go app is one way to watch online which can be done anywhere using a VPN like one of these from our best VPNs. Another great option is to view a different nation's feed, also using a VPN, found here . Many have free trials so you can enjoy all the action for free.

