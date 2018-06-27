South Korea vs Germany live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream South Korea vs Germany - when and where This Group F game is taking place at Kazan, which is the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in Russia in the southwest of the country. This game is set to kick-off at 5PM in Russia - 3PM BST, 10AM ET, 7AM PT. That's midnight AEST. If you live in South Korea, you'll be tuning in at 11PM while Germany can watch at 4PM.

The third game for both South Korea and Germany in the FIFA World Cup group gtage is set to take place on Wednesday, June 27 and it'll be a deciding match for the all the teams in Group F at Russia 2018.

We won't know who's going through until the final whistle, as much depends on the other Group F game where Mexico will face Sweden. It may be a nail biting 90 minutes of football for both teams.

Germany's fortunes really turned upside down during the match with Sweden, where a last second goal from Toni Kroos meant that Germany are now likely to go through to the last 16, South Korea, on the other hand, need a minor miracle having lost their first two games of Russia 2018.

Below are all of the details so you can tune into the game and catch all of the South Korea vs Germany match live and for free. Want to live stream the other games of the World Cup? Check out our how to watch the World Cup 2018 guide.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream South Korea vs Germany live in the UK

BBC One is where you'll find the South Korea vs Germany game in the UK, which means you'll be able to live stream it all through BBC iPlayer app as well. If you're watching on TV it'll be on one of the BBC channels, plus you'll also be able to tune in through the BBC Sport website as well that uses a similar tool to BBC iPlayer. Be ready to tune in at 3PM BST. And if you're out of the country but still want to tune in, then your best option is to go for a VPN, relocate your IP to the UK and then watch via TVPlayer.com. Easy!

How to watch South Korea vs Germany: US live stream

The official US broadcaster for the World Cup is Fox Sport, so you'll be able to watch the South Korea vs Germany match on the provider at either 10AM ET or 7AM PT. Not at home when the game is on? If you're a subscriber to Fox Sport, you'll be able to watch through the Fox Go app. You're also able to get access to the channel through streaming services like Sling and Fubo . Plus if none of those options suit you to watch this World Cup game, you can always use one of the other nation's broadcasts on this page through a VPN service using the instructions we've put in above.

How to watch Germany vs South Korea: Canada live stream

Those in Canada can watch the South Korea vs Germany match at 10AM ET through CTV - the official broadcaster for the World Cup. If you're away from your home, you can still tune in through the CTV Go mobile app too. If you don't have CTV, you can always log into a VPN (using the instructions we've provided above) and tune into one of the other streams we've provided from other countries on this page.

How to watch South Korea vs Germany: Australia live stream

If you want to watch the game in Australia, you'll be able to tune in through the free-to-air channel SBS at midnight. If you're out of the country and still want to watch via SBS, you can always use a VPN paired with the official World Cup live stream.

How to watch Germany vs South Korea: New Zealand live stream

The World Cup is being shown by Sky Sports in New Zealand, so you'll be able to watch the game live there is you can stay up for it. It'll start at 2AM on June 28, plus there's the Sky Go app if you're away from home. If you don't have Sky Sports, why not try using a VPN paired with one of the other streams available on this page?

Exclusive World Cup competition with VyprVPN

Win a PlayStation 4 + FIFA 18 with VyprVPN

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web - it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers - and if you don't take the top prize, five runners up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN instead. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!