South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream: how to watch today's Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

How are your Sunday plans looking? If they're anything like ours, they involve finding a television, laptop or tablet and settling in for the next match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Sounds pretty good, doesn't it? Well you're in the right place to discover how to get a South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream South Africa vs Bangladesh - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup continues today in the capital of the UK, London. This match takes place at the home of Surrey CCC, the historic Oval. Like most of the matches this year, this is at 10.30am BST today. So that's 7.30pm AEST, 3pm in India and 11.30am if you're watching in South Africa.

Take a look at the odds on somewhere like Betfair and you'd think this one was over before it's even begun - South Africa are heavy favourites over Bangladesh. But then...see how far that got Anthony Joshua yesterday and Serena Williams in the French Open tennis.

And that also seems to disregard just how convincingly South Africa were beaten in the 2019 Cricket World Cup opener on Thursday against England. The bowling of Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo and makeshift opener Imran Tahir meant that the absence of Dale Steyn wasn't missed too much. But it will be on captain Faf du Plessis to rally his troops and get the likes of Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock firing on all cylinders.

To oversimplify things on Bangladesh's side, so much rests on their one true superstar Shakib Al Hasan. Currently ranked as the number 1 all-rounder in international one day cricket, today will see him earn his 199th ODI cap. If he adds to his seven centuries and 200-odd wickets, Bangladesh could trouble the Proteas at the Oval in their first match of this year's World Cup.

So this may not be as easy to call as it first looks. What is straightforward however, is getting a South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

How to stream South Africa vs Bangladesh live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and following Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh: live stream in Australia

As is so often the case for Aussie sports fans these days, you've basically got two options. The first is to get hold of a Fox Sports subscription. The second is handy if you don't want such a commitment... Get yourself a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices). That will get you all of the cricket, but without being tied into a long contract. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. This match is due to start at 7.30pm AEST today.

How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh: US live stream