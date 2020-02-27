You may soon be able to recover an iPhone without your computer

Apple appears to be testing the ability to restore your iPhone or iPad to its box-fresh state with a feature that will be available over the air.

The game may have been given away in revealing details that point to a feature that will make that a reality in the third beta version of iOS 13.4.

Inside that beta are mentions of a feature called ‘OS Recovery’ and it looks to be a way to restore iOS and Apple devices over the air. It may also make it possible by plugging the buggy device into another iPhone or iPad to get it to play nice again too.

To restore and reinstall operating systems on Apple devices currently, you need to plug them into a computer. A feature like this available over the internet would certainly take some of the pain away of going through the process.

It would also bring it much closer to the way Apple’s Migration Assistant tool works on Macs.

There are of course some devices in the Apple family like the Apple Watch and HomePod smart speaker that would definitely benefit from the addition of a feature like this.

As this has cropped up in a beta, Apple could well be testing it and may choose not to include it. Or it could be getting things up to standard to release it in a future iOS update. Maybe for iOS 14, which is likely to land later this year.

Via 9To5Mac