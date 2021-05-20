Sony's noise-cancelling headphones get $110 slashed off price in epic deal

If you're looking to score a price cut on a quality pair of headphones with noise cancelation technology, then you're in luck. Right now, Amazon has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling on sale for $239.99 (was $349.99). That's a massive $110 discount and the best price we've found for the wireless earphones.

Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Amazon has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones on sale for $239.99. The wireless headphones feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provides 30-hours of battery life.

The Sony WH1000XM3 are widely regarded as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor, and you're getting up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



While this is the lowest price we've found for the Sony WH1000XM3, it's the best deal you can find right now and only $20 more than the all-time low price. We don't know how long Amazon will have the noise-cancelling headphones on sale, so we recommend snagging this bargain now before it's too late.

More Sony headphone deals

