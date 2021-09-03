Sony's noise-cancelling headphones drop to record-low price in epic Labor Day deal

We're rounding up today's best Labor Day deals, and we've just spotted an incredible discount on Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the Sony WH1000XM3 on sale for $189.99 (was $349.99). That's a massive $160 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the noise cancelling headphones.

Labor Day deal: Sony noise-cancelling headphones

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones: $349.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $160 - Best Buy has the top-rated Sony WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones on sale for an all-time low price of $189.99. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that feature digital noise cancellation technology, work with Amazon Alexa, and provide 30-hours of battery life.

The Sony WH1000XM3 are widely regarded as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, offering industry-leading digital noise cancellation technology. Whether you're traveling, walking, or in a busy office, the Sony headphones will adapt to the sounds around you and adjust background noise accordingly. The Bluetooth headphones also deliver powerful audio that can be easily controlled with the touch sensor, and you're getting up to 30-hours of battery life with quick charging if you need a fast recharge.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the Sony headphones and one of the best Labor Day deals we've spotted today. Best Buy's Labor Day sales event ends on Monday, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

