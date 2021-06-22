Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds get deep discounts with these Prime Day deals

Thought the best Prime Day deals were over? Think again – the incredible Sony WF-1000XM3 have been subject to some outstanding discounts in the US and the UK.
In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of the WF-1000XM3 from $229 to $148. Not only that, but you're also getting a free $20 Amazon gift card thrown in, so you're really saving $101 with this deal.
UK buyers can also save big on the Sony WF-1000XM3, which are available for £129.99, the lowest price we've ever seen. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Sony WF-1000XM3 deals in your region).
Today's best Sony WF-1000XM3 deals on Prime Day
Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds:
$229 $148 at Amazon
Save $81.99 – Featuring industry-leading noise cancellation and fantastic battery life, the Sony WF-1000XM3 have consistently ranked as TechRadar's favorite pair of wireless earbuds. And, Amazon is throwing in a free gift card worth $20.
View Deal
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones:
£220 £129.99 at Amazon
Save £90 - Sony's best-in-class true wireless earbuds are incredibly tough to beat at this discounted price. With solid noise cancellation, great sound quality and 8 hours on a single charge, the WF-1000XM3 could be your next long term pair of earbuds.View Deal
The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are quite simply some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now and a perennial favorite here at TechRadar.
They're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a reasonable price.
While the noise-cancelling might not reach the lofty levels of excellence featured on their Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear cousins (which are also highly discounted for Prime Day), they still square up to anything offered from the likes of Apple and Bose.
While they've been usurped by the Sony WF-1000XM4, we'd still recommend grabbing this deal while you can – in fact, there are lots of reasons to buy the Sony WF-1000XM3 this Prime Day instead of the newer model, not least because they're much easier on the wallet.
More Sony WF-1000XM3 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WF-1000XM3 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
