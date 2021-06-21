Sony WH-1000XM4 deal: The best headphones of 2021 hit lowest ever price

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our pick for the best headphones you can buy today – and now they've plummeted to their lowest ever price in this fantastic Prime Day deal.
Costing $349.99 at launch, you can now grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for just $248 – that's a saving of over $100, and the lowest price we've seen so far.
Previous price drops had brought the Sony WH-1000XM4 down to $278, but this is by far the best deal we've seen for these class-leading headphones, which come with active noise cancellation, a slick design, and a stellar audio performance. We recommend snapping it up while you can, as you can almost guarantee this deal will sell out quickly. (Not in the US? Scroll down for more Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in your region.)
Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal on Prime Day
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones:
$348 $248 at Amazon
Save $100 – These wireless headphones deliver excellent noise-cancellation and great sound quality all in a lightweight, comfortable design – and this excellent deal brings them down to their lowest ever price. We think they're amazing and that's why they're our pick for the best headphones of 2021.View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are few and far between, as these industry-leading headphones were only released last year. The successors to the incredibly popular Sony WH-1000XM3, the XM4 have only seen a handful of discounts in their lifespan so far.
There are lots of reasons that we love these headphones, not least because of their excellent audio performance, and class-leading active noise cancellation.
An intelligent 'speak to chat' feature stops your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble for the pause button, while adaptive sound control senses your activity and tunes the ambient sound settings to match your day.
Throw in a slick design, DSEE Extreme audio upscaling for lossy audio codecs, and multipoint pairing, and you've got yourself Improved noise-cancellation the best headphones you can buy in 2021.
Not in the US? Check out the best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals below:
More Sony WH-1000XM4 deals
No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Sony WH-1000XM4 from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.
