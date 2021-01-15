Sony headphones deal: save big on these excellent noise-cancelling cans

Are you looking for a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones? Well, thanks to these stellar discounts, the excellent Sony WH-XB900N are currently $100 / £80 cheaper than usual in the US and the UK. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless headphones from $248 to $148, while Very in the UK has reduced them from £229 to £149.

While these aren't the lowest prices we've seen for these Sony cans, they're still great deals – and make the Sony WH-XB900N a great alternative to the much pricier Sony WH-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best headphones of 2021.

With up to 30 hours of battery life, intuitive touch controls and digital noise cancellation, you're picking up a sophisticated set of headphones for a great price here. The WH-XB900Ns are more geared towards bass heads, so if you're after that thumping low range you'll be particularly at home here.

In the UK? Very has also slashed the price of these excellent noise-cancelling headphones by £80, and with a long battery life, bassy sound, and Alexa built-in they're a bargain.

The Sony WH-XB900N exist as a bridge between the company’s Extra Bass series and the premium WH-1000XM4 cans – and as a result, you're getting the best of both worlds, with deep bass frequencies and great noise cancellation.

They come with Sony's Extra Bass technology, which enhances the low-end frequencies to produces a deeper bass. Pair this up with industry-leading noise cancellation, and you’ve got the perfect hybrid for bass lovers.

So, if you're just looking for a simple pair of wireless cans that can block out annoying environmental sound, and you love the sound of thumping bass, these headphones could be the perfect fit.

