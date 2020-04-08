Sonos One and Beam deals are offering big savings across the US and UK

We've all been watching a lot more TV than we're used to or listening to more music at home, which means these Sonos One and Beam soundbar deals are perfectly primed to offer big savings on your next upgrade.

You can save $50 / £40 on the Sonos One wireless speaker or Sonos Beam soundbar this week, with top deals across the US and UK offering money off high-quality audio. The Sonos One SL is going for just $129 / £139 this week, but if you can stretch the extra pennies, the second generation offers enhanced virtual assistant compatibility at a $149 / £159 price point.

If you're looking for a full set up, you'll also find the impressive Sonos Beam soundbar available for as little as $349 / £339 this week. That means you can bring incredibly powerful audio to your movies, shows, and games, as well as virtual assistant compatibility, for less.

These deals come courtesy of Adorama in the US, but you'll also find stock available at B&H Photo. Meanwhile, in the UK we're looking to John Lewis thanks to their fantastic two-year guarantee, but if stock runs short you'll also find these deals at Currys. We're rounding up all these Sonos One deals in full below, as well as all the latest smart speaker prices further down the page.

US

Sonos One deals and Beam soundbar sales in the US

Sonos One SL, White | $179 $129 at Adorama

Sonos is known for its powerful speakers, and the One SL is no different. Use just one for fantastic audio quality in a compact design, connect two speakers for stereo sound, or set speakers up throughout your home for multi-room playback. If you're an iOS user, you'll benefit even more, with full Siri voice control and AirPlay 2 connectivity. Only the white model remains at Adorama, but you'll find the black version in stock for the same price at B&H Photo.

Sonos One (Gen 2) | $199 $149 at Adorama

If you're looking for a little more power, you can spend just $20 extra and pick up the Sonos One Gen 2. Featuring Alexa control and stunning sound, you'll be able to connect via WiFi for a stronger, more reliable sound as well.

Sonos Beam soundbar | $399 $349 at Adorama

Quick to set up but incredibly powerful, the Sonos Beam soundbar can add stunning audio to your TV setup. Whether you're watching movies, playing games, or just using your virtual assistant, the Beam creates a fantastic sound experience.

UK

Sonos One deals and Beam soundbar sales in the UK

Sonos One SL | £179 £139 at John Lewis

Save £40 with this Sonos One deal from John Lewis and you're picking up a cracking speaker with a two-year guarantee for a great price. Whether you're just picking up the one speaker or adding to your stereo sound or multi-room setup, the Sonos experience is unparalleled in audio quality and wireless reliability. The Sonos One SL model offers a more compact design with AirPlay 2 and Siri compatibility.

Sonos One (Gen 2) | £199 £159 at John Lewis

The second generation of the Sonos One offers enhanced compatibility with virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant as well as boosted audio quality. New microphones mean you can now use your Sonos as a smart speaker and still enjoy that classic sound as well.

Sonos Beam soundbar | £399 £339 at John Lewis

Save £60 on the Sonos Beam soundbar this week at John Lewis. That's a fantastic price for giving your TV sound considerably more impact as well as bringing smart virtual assistant control to your living room.

