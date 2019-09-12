Solheim Cup 2019 live stream: how to watch Europe vs USA golf online from anywhere

Tee time is nearly here for one of the biggest events on the women’s golf calendar - the 2019 Solheim Cup. Europe is looking to win back the trophy this year from the USA on home turf. Taking place at Gleneagles in Scotland, Europe go into this year's tournaments favorites despite having lost the last two instalments of the competition. We'll tell you how to live stream the Solheim Cup no matter where you are, with our guide below.

Solheim Cup 2019 - where and when Taking place from September 13 to 15, the Solheim Cup this year takes place at the historic Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course in Scotland. The first tee-off times of each session are as follows: Friday, September 13 Morning foursomes: from 8.10am BST, 3.10am ET, 12.10am PT Afternoon four-balls: from 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET Saturday, September 14 Morning foursomes: from 8.10am BST, 3.10am ET Afternoon four-balls: from 12.40pm BST, 7.40am ET Sunday, September 15 Twelve singles matches: from 11.40am, 6.40am ET, 3.40am PT

Catriona Matthew has the honor of leading the European side into action as Captain in her native Scotland for the three-day matchplay tournament. Her side actually looks like the stronger of the two, with 31 Solheim Cup appearances among them and striking a nice balance of experience with emerging talent with three rookies in Anne Van Dam, Celine Boutier and Bronte Law. Elsewhere, wildcard Suzann Pettersen makes her ninth appearance after returning from having a baby.

Juli Inkster, meanwhile, will return for her third stint as non-playing captain of the US side. The American's will have to raise themselves however, following the blow of losing former World No.1 Stacy Lewis to a back injury earlier this week. Ally McDonald has stepped, and while she may be a Solheim Cup rookie, she should be a more than capable replacement.

Feeling pumped for a brilliant weekend of matchplay golf and transatlantic tensions? Us too! Keep reading to discover where you can watch a Solheim Cup live stream - it doesn't even matter where in the world you are.

How to get a 2019 Solheim Cup live stream from outside your country

If you're away from your home country this weekend and looking to see the action you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game without having to resort to watching via an illegal feed from a dodgy website.

How to watch the 2019 Solheim Cup in the USA

If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster once again for the Solheim Cup.

The network will be splitting coverage between its main sports channels and specialist station, the Golf Channel, which is available from most cable providers, with NBC promising 30 hours of coverage over the course of the tournament.

Decided to cut the cable? Well several top TV streaming services are all providing an alternative. Each one offers a free trial to get you started and has masses of other content and channels for you to enjoy if you subscribe:

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN.

If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a US VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

How to watch the 2019 Solheim Cup: live stream in UK

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports once again has all the live coverage of the Solheim Cup, with daily highlights available to watch on the BBC. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf or Main Event channels for Thursday's Opening Ceremony at 5.30pm, with coverage of the action proper starting at 7.30am each day on Sky Sports Golf and Mix. If you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone to keep track of the action. Don't have Sky and not keen on subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be the answer. Watch the full three days of action with a £14.99 Sky Sports Week Pass, choose a day to watch with a £9.99 Day Pass, or make the most of a Month Pass at £33.99 to get all the build-up and post-tournament analysis too. Away from the UK this weekend? That's where using a VPN means you can watch online through a laptop, mobile or streaming device as if you were sitting at home.

Europe team for the 2019 Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew (Team Captain)

Carlota Ciganda

Anne van Dam

Caroline Hedwall

Charley Hull

Georgia Hall

Azahara Munoz

Caroline Masson

Anna Nordqvist

Bronte Law (Captain’s Pick)

Celine Boutier (Captain’s Pick)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (Captain’s Pick)

Suzann Pettersen (Captain’s Pick)

US team for the 2019 Solheim Cup