How to watch Solheim Cup 2024: live streams from Robert Trent Jones Golf Club

Watch Solheim Cup 2024, for what promises to be the most bitterly contested series in this competition's history. Below we have all the info on how to watch Solheim Cup 2024 from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and start times.

Team USA has never needed a second invitation to thumb a nose at Team Europe, but the shoe's on the other foot this time around – and it's provoked an inordinately strong reaction at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, with even Barack Obama getting involved. Don't be fooled by the clubs and greens and fairways, to the Americans at least, this is a power trip disguised as a game of golf.

Team USA have three top 10 players in all, through world No.1 Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang, while world No.10 Celine Boutier is Team Europe's most in-form representative. But Solheim Cup conditions are completely different to any other event, and the returns of respective captains Suzann Pettersen and Stacy Lewis make this a very personal battle. It's first to 14.5, and here's where to watch Solheim Cup 2024 online from anywhere.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 Solheim Cup TV quick guide Tournament dates: Friday, September 13 - Sunday, September 15 TV channel: Peacock, NBC, Golf Channel (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (AUS) Use NordVPN to watch any golf stream

How to watch 2024 Solheim Cup in the US

In the US, the Solheim Cup is being shown across the Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock TV. This is the 2024 Solheim Cup TV schedule in the States:

(All times ET)

Friday, September 13

7am - 6pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, September 14

7am - 3pm (Golf Channel)

3pm - 6pm (NBC & Peacock TV)

Sunday, September 15

8.45am - 12pm (Golf Channel)

12pm - 3pm (NBC & Peacock TV)

If you don't have the channels on cable, Sling Blue offers local NBC channels in most major markets, as well as Fox, ABC and NFL Network. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get a discount on your first month. The Golf Channels is extra with the Sports Addon. FuboTV is another great cable replacement option.

Peacock, meanwhile, starts at $7.99 a month and, as well as the golf, a Peacock TV subscription gives you access to Premier League soccer, WWE, Premiership rugby, and the best that NBC has to offer on-demand.

Watch Solheim Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere

There are loads of easy ways to live stream Solheim Cup 2024 in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and almost anywhere else in the world. Scroll down for a full breakdown of options. That said, if you're abroad right now do note that you’ll need to use a VPN to access your regular streaming service so that you don't get geo-blocked.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where your usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it is to get started using one, too.

Use a VPN to watch Solheim Cup online from anywhere:

How to watch 2024 Solheim Cup in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can watch Solheim Cup 2024 on Sky Sports. Live coverage is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from Friday through to Sunday, starting at 11.30am BST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 1pm for Round 3. If you want to sign up for Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99. All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow Solheim Cup live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch 2024 Solheim Cup in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can live stream the 2024 Solheim Cup on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 9pm AEST for Rounds 1 and 2, and 11pm for Round 3. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, the final action will take place in the early hours of Monday morning! You'll need a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription, but the tournament will also be shown on the terrific sports streaming service Kayo Sports, an ideal option for those who don't want the commitment of a lengthy (and pricey) contract. Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month One plan, and on three devices with its $35 Basic plan. It also gives you access to over 50 other sports including cricket, NRL, NHL, NBA, F1... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox.

Official 2024 Solheim Cup broadcasters by region

Below is a list of selected 2024 Solheim Cup TV and live stream broadcasters from the rest of the world.

Click to see more 2024 Solheim Cup live streams▼ Balkans Golf fans with access to Sportklub across Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina can watch 2024 Solheim Cup live streams. Belgium and Netherlands You can watch the 2024 Solheim Cup on the Ziggo streaming service in Belgium and the Netherlands. Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania Subscribers to the Golf Channel CZ can watch the 2024 Solheim Cup in Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania. China The Guangdong Golf Channel is the place to watch Solheim Cup 2024 in China. France France's Golf Channel has the rights to air the 2024 Solheim Cup. Germany, Austria and Switzerland DAZN has the rights to the 2024 Solheim Cup live streams across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Hong Kong The PCCW media group has the rights to air the 2024 Solheim Cup in Hong Kong. India Golf fans can watch 2024 Solheim Cup live streams on Fancode in India. Japan WOWOW is the home of the 2024 Solheim Cup live streams in Japan. Korea Fans in Korea can watch Solheim Cup 2024 on JTBC Golf. Latin America You can watch the 2024 Solheim Cup on GolfTV across Latin America. Malaysia and Brunei The Astro TV channels are the place to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup across Malaysia and Brunei. Middle East Across the Middle East countries, golf fans can watch 2024 Solheim Cup live streams on Strazplay. New Zealand Sky Sports is the home of the 2024 Solheim Cup on New Zealand TV Nordic countries Anyone with TV3 Sport across the Nordics can watch the Solheim Cup 2024. Portugal TV Sport is the place to watch the Solheim Cup 2024 in Portugal. Singapore You can watch 2024 Solheim Cup live streams on StarHub Go in Singapore. South Africa The SuperSport service has the rights to air the 2024 Solheim Cup in South Africa. Spain Movistar have the rights to the 2024 Solheim Cup in Spain. Fans can watch on Movistar+. Taiwan Sportcast in Taiwan is the place to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup. Thailand You can watch the 2024 Solheim Cup 2024 on Thailand's Golf Channel. Vietnam VTVcab is the place to watch the Solheim Cup 2024 in Vietnam.

What is the 2024 Solheim Cup schedule? This is the schedule for the 2024 Solheim Cup: (All times ET) Friday, September 13

7.05am – 7.41am: Foursomes (four matches at 12-minute intervals)

12.05pm – 12.50pm – Four-ball (four matches at 15-minute intervals) Saturday, September 14

7.05am – 7.41am: Foursomes (four matches at 12-minute intervals)

12.05am – 12.50pm: Four-ball (four matches at 15-minute intervals) Sunday, September 15

8.50am – 10.40am: Singles (12 matches at 12-minute intervals)

Are there any 2024 Solheim Cup free live streams? The short answers is no. The 2024 Solheim Cup is only available on paid TV and subscription streaming services all over the world. However, you can use free trials on the likes of FuboTV and Kayo Sports to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup for free if you've not already used them.