Women's Curling World Championships live stream: how to watch Uijeongbu 2025 online, schedule, streaming guide

By published

Switzerland and hosts South Korea are through to the semi-finals

Canada&#039;s Val Sweeting competes during the LGT World Womens Curling Championship match for third place ahead of Canada&#039;s showing at the Women&#039;s Curling World Championships 2025
(Image credit: JONAS EKSTROMER/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)
Only six teams remain in the hunt for the Women's Curling World Championships title at Uijeongbu 2025, though two spots in the final four have been decided already. As the top two sides of the round robin phase, Switzerland and hosts South Korea have gone straight through to the semi-finals. The playoffs will decide who faces them.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Women's Curling World Championships 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Defending champions Canada, who finished with the same 10-2 record as South Korea, can consider themselves unfortunate to have to go through the qualifier. They'll face 7-5 Scotland at 1am GMT on Saturday for the chance to meet South Korea at 7am GMT – a very tight turnaround.

9-3 Sweden will take on 7-5 China in the second qualifier, with the winning team set to be rewarded with a clash against Switzerland. The Swiss won this tournament four times in a row before Canada unseated them a year ago, and Silvana Tirinzoni looks set to lead them right back to the top of the summit.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Women's Curling World Championships live stream from anywhere.

How to watch Women's Curling World Championships 2025 live streams online for FREE

Curling fans in the US, Sweden, Japan, China and the UK can watch Women's Curling World Championships 2025 for FREE, as games are being shown on the Olympic Channel in the US, SVT Play in Sweden, NHK in Japan, CCTV in China, and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

If you're a resident of the US, Sweden, Japan, China or the UK and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

Watch Women's Curling World Championships live streams from abroad

Women's Curling World Championships is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to fork out for a new subscription, or you want your preferred commentary team?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from anywhere. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

How to watch Women's Curling World Championships live streams in the US

USA flag

(Image credit: Other)

In the US, the Women's Curling World Championships are being live streamed for free on the Olympic Channel.

If you're currently out of the US but still want to watch Uijeongbu 2025 on your usual service, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Women's Curling World Championships live streams in the UK

UK flag

In the UK, comprehensive coverage of the Women's Curling World Championships is being provided by TNT Sports, across several of its channels.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+, which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You'll also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

However, all of Scotland's games are being live streamed for free on BBC iPlayer.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Women's Curling World Championships live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Other)

TSN is providing coverage of Uijeongbu 2025 in Canada. If you get TSN as part of your cable package, you'll be able to log in to the TSN website with the details of your provider for access to a Women's Curling World Championships live stream.

It's a walk in the park for cord-cutters too, who can subscribe to TSN+ on a streaming-only basis from just $8 a month or $80 annually (plus tax).

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Women's Curling World Championships live streams in Australia

Australian flag

The rights to the 2025 Women's Curling World Championships haven't been picked up by any big-name broadcasters in Australia, but you can still tune in via the World Curling Federation's dedicated streamer, the Curling Channel.

Event passes cost US$24.99, while day passes cost US$D 5.99, game passes cost US$2.99, and playoffs/final passes cost US$11.99.

Outside Australia? If you want to watch Women's Curling World Championships whilst traveling abroad you'll need to download NordVPN, as detailed above.

Women's Curling World Championships schedule 2025

What is the 2025 Women's Curling World Championships schedule?

(All times GMT)

Saturday, March 22
1am – Canada vs Scotland
Followed by Sweden vs China
7am – South Korea vs Canada/Scotland
Followed by Switzerland vs Sweden/China

Sunday, March 23
1am – Bronze medal game
7am – Final

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

