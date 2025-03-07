How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season

Watch F1 online from anywhere with NordVPN

Nothing beats the raw emotion of watching F1. From lightning-fast overtakes to strategic pit battles, motorsport fans have a range of options for the 2025 season, including live, on-demand and free streams.

Can Lewis Hamilton return Ferrari to the top of the podium? Will rookies Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan keep their seats? Is Lando Norris within reach of his first world title at McLaren?

Get ready for another gripping F1 season with our quick guide to watching F1 online/on TV as Max Verstappen targets a fifth World Championship.

When does the 2025 F1 season start?

The 76th edition of the Formula 1 Championship takes in 24 Grand Prix weekends, including six F1 Sprint races, from March 16 through December 7.

How to watch F1 online

The easiest way to watch F1 is through official streaming platforms:

F1 TV Pro - The official F1 streaming service with live races, on-board cameras, and full race replays and no commercials (unavailable to UK fans)

- The official F1 streaming service with live races, on-board cameras, and full race replays and no commercials (unavailable to UK fans) ESPN+/ Sling / Hulu - In the US, carries live races and highlights with expert commentary and pre/post-race analysis.

- In the US, carries live races and highlights with expert commentary and pre/post-race analysis. Sky Sports F1 - Premier option in the UK with comprehensive coverage including exclusive interviews and technical breakdowns.

- Premier option in the UK with comprehensive coverage including exclusive interviews and technical breakdowns. Fox Sports/Kayo - Main option for Australian viewers with full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options.

How to watch F1 for free

Lucky viewers in selected countries can watch F1 live streams for free in 2025.

10Play (Australia) – Network 10 broadcasts the Australian GP for free.

– Network 10 broadcasts the Australian GP for free. Channel 4 (UK) – Streams the British Grand Prix for free.

– Streams the British Grand Prix for free. ORF / Servus TV (Austria) – alternate race coverage with free live streaming through their websites and apps.

– alternate race coverage with free live streaming through their websites and apps. RTBF (Belgium) – free streaming of all races through their AUVIO platform (French commentary).

– free streaming of all races through their AUVIO platform (French commentary). RTL Zwee (Luxembourg) – Free F1 streams until 2026 with commentary in Luxembourgish.

– Free F1 streams until 2026 with commentary in Luxembourgish. SRF (Switzerland) – SRF shows races for free with German commentary.

🌎 ABROAD? F1 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you are abroad you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.

A VPN will allow you relocate your device back to your home country. NordVPN is our favorite VPN by dint of its epic streaming skills.

Exclusive deal Watch F1 2025 from anywhere with NordVPN 1. Sign up for NordVPN (save 70% with our deal) 2. Download the app for mobile, laptop, etc 3. Connect to server location and then your local stream. 4. Watch F1 2025 live streams from anywhere. Try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Disclaimer We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship race calendar features 24 live televised races.

14-16 March: Australia

21-23 March: China

4-6 April: Japan

11-13 April: Bahrain

18-20 April: Saudi Arabia

2-4 May: Miami

16-18 May: Emilia Romagna (Italy)

23-25 May: Monaco

30 May-1 June: Spain

13-15 June: Canada

27-29 June: Austria

4-6 July: United Kingdom

25-27 July: Belgium

1-3 August: Hungary

29-31 August: Netherlands

5-7 September: Italy

19-21 September: Azerbaijan

3-5 October: Singapore

17-19 October: United States (Austin)

24-26 October: Mexico

7-9 November: Sao Paulo

20-22 November: Las Vegas

28-30 November: Qatar

5-7 December: Abu Dhabi

Must-watch F1 races

Don't miss these legendary circuits:

Monaco Grand Prix (the crown jewel) – Precision driving through the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.

(the crown jewel) – Precision driving through the narrow streets of Monte Carlo. Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium's rain-soaked rollercoaster) – Weather-affected drama on a historic track.

(Belgium's rain-soaked rollercoaster) – Weather-affected drama on a historic track. Monza (Italy's "Temple of Speed") – Breathtaking straight-line speed and the passionate Tifosi

(Italy's "Temple of Speed") – Breathtaking straight-line speed and the passionate Tifosi Silverstone (birthplace of F1) – Fast, flowing corners and unpredictable British weather

F1 driver lineup (2025 season)

Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan (rookie)

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc

Haas – Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman (rookie)

McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

Mercedes – George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (rookie)

Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson (rookie)

Racing Bulls (formally RB) – Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar (rookie)

Sauber – Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto (rookie)

Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz