How to watch F1 online: your guide to 2025 Formula 1 season
Watch the Grand Prix from anywhere in the world
- Watch F1 online from anywhere with NordVPN
Nothing beats the raw emotion of watching F1. From lightning-fast overtakes to strategic pit battles, motorsport fans have a range of options for the 2025 season, including live, on-demand and free streams.
Can Lewis Hamilton return Ferrari to the top of the podium? Will rookies Kimi Antonelli, Oliver Bearman and Jack Doohan keep their seats? Is Lando Norris within reach of his first world title at McLaren?
Get ready for another gripping F1 season with our quick guide to watching F1 online/on TV as Max Verstappen targets a fifth World Championship.
When does the 2025 F1 season start?
The 76th edition of the Formula 1 Championship takes in 24 Grand Prix weekends, including six F1 Sprint races, from March 16 through December 7.
How to watch F1 online
The easiest way to watch F1 is through official streaming platforms:
- F1 TV Pro - The official F1 streaming service with live races, on-board cameras, and full race replays and no commercials (unavailable to UK fans)
- ESPN+/Sling/Hulu - In the US, carries live races and highlights with expert commentary and pre/post-race analysis.
- Sky Sports F1 - Premier option in the UK with comprehensive coverage including exclusive interviews and technical breakdowns.
- Fox Sports/Kayo - Main option for Australian viewers with full HD coverage and multi-screen viewing options.
How to watch F1 for free
Lucky viewers in selected countries can watch F1 live streams for free in 2025.
- 10Play (Australia) – Network 10 broadcasts the Australian GP for free.
- Channel 4 (UK) – Streams the British Grand Prix for free.
- ORF / Servus TV (Austria) – alternate race coverage with free live streaming through their websites and apps.
- RTBF (Belgium) – free streaming of all races through their AUVIO platform (French commentary).
- RTL Zwee (Luxembourg) – Free F1 streams until 2026 with commentary in Luxembourgish.
- SRF (Switzerland) – SRF shows races for free with German commentary.
🌎 ABROAD? F1 is broadcast in many countries around the world but if you are abroad you should consider using one of the best VPNs to unlock your domestic streaming service provided it does not infringe any terms and conditions.
A VPN will allow you relocate your device back to your home country. NordVPN is our favorite VPN by dint of its epic streaming skills.
Watch F1 2025 from anywhere with NordVPN
1. Sign up for NordVPN (save 70% with our deal)
2. Download the app for mobile, laptop, etc
3. Connect to server location and then your local stream.
4. Watch F1 2025 live streams from anywhere.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Full F1 2025 calendar dates
The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship race calendar features 24 live televised races.
- 14-16 March: Australia
- 21-23 March: China
- 4-6 April: Japan
- 11-13 April: Bahrain
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia
- 2-4 May: Miami
- 16-18 May: Emilia Romagna (Italy)
- 23-25 May: Monaco
- 30 May-1 June: Spain
- 13-15 June: Canada
- 27-29 June: Austria
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom
- 25-27 July: Belgium
- 1-3 August: Hungary
- 29-31 August: Netherlands
- 5-7 September: Italy
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan
- 3-5 October: Singapore
- 17-19 October: United States (Austin)
- 24-26 October: Mexico
- 7-9 November: Sao Paulo
- 20-22 November: Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi
Must-watch F1 races
Don't miss these legendary circuits:
- Monaco Grand Prix (the crown jewel) – Precision driving through the narrow streets of Monte Carlo.
- Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium's rain-soaked rollercoaster) – Weather-affected drama on a historic track.
- Monza (Italy's "Temple of Speed") – Breathtaking straight-line speed and the passionate Tifosi
- Silverstone (birthplace of F1) – Fast, flowing corners and unpredictable British weather
F1 driver lineup (2025 season)
Alpine – Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan (rookie)
Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
Haas – Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman (rookie)
McLaren – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
Mercedes – George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli (rookie)
Red Bull – Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson (rookie)
Racing Bulls (formally RB) – Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar (rookie)
Sauber – Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto (rookie)
Williams – Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
When are the F1 sprint races?
Six circuits will host F1 Sprint weekends in 2025: China, Miami, Austin (Texas), Qatar, Belgium and Brazil (per Formula1.com)
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Aatif is a freelance copywriter and journalist based in the UK. He’s written about technology, science and politics for publications including Gizmodo, The Independent, Trusted Reviews and Newsweek, but focuses on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: sport and penny-pinching.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Nottm Forest vs Man City live stream: How to watch the Premier League game online
IPL live stream 2025: how to watch Indian Premier League online from anywhere