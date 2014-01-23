Telstra confirms Beats Music replacing MOG in Australia

With the arrival of Beats Music in the US this week and its initial overwhelming success, Australian music lovers may be wondering what will be happening to the MOG streaming service Beats is replacing.

Well, the good news is that local MOG partner Telstra has issued a statement confirming that it will be bringing Beats to Australia later in the year.

Obviously details are sparse on exactly when it will happen and how the transition for MOG users will happen, but at least we know it's happening.

Don't cross the streams

In a statement to media, Telstra announced: "We are very excited to be bringing Beats Music to Australian listeners this year."

"In the meantime, our customers can continue to enjoy the 20 million songs on the MOG service which is unmetered for most Telstra customers and is continually rated as one of the best streaming music services in the world," it continued.

"When the timing is right we will be in contact with our MOG subscribers about our plans to ensure a smooth transition onto the Beats Music service."

Obviously there will be a period of transition later in the year when MOG is replaced, but at least current customers know they don't have to cancel their contract and jump to Spotify or Rdio just yet.