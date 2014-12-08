Facebook Graph Search can now help find posts you've forgotten

Facebook hinted that Graph Search would arrive on mobile almost a full year ago, in January 2014, and now it finally has - at least on iOS.

The feature is also gaining some new functionality: the ability to search for specific posts.

Facebook Graph Search is a relatively complex tool for searching Facebook that was introduced in 2013. It lets users enter specific search terms like "my friends who live in San Francisco" or "photos of my family."

Until this update, however, Facebook Graph Search could not search through the text of individual posts.

Tip of the tongue

Now when you type in someone's name Graph Search presents you with suggestions that relate to past posts, like "Jessica wedding" or "Rousseau graduation dance."

Facebook Search Product Manager Rousseau Kazi told The Verge that "stronger, better, faster mobile search" is "a company priority."

You can still only search posts that are available to you to begin with - like your own posts and those of your friends - so privacy settings remain even while older posts become more accessible.

The new Facebook Graph Search rolls out to desktop and Facebook's iOS app this week, and Android and other platforms - like Facebook's mobile web app - will follow at a later date.