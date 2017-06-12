Snapchat Spectacles 2.0 could get futuristic AR capabilities

Snap Spectacles may still be relatively new — the Snapchat-connected sunglasses only recently made their debut in Europe — but a second generation is reportedly already in the works.

Details are currently kept very close to the company's chest, but Snap is reportedly hard at work on a new pair of Spectacles that will be “quite different” than what's on the market right now, according to sources speaking with TechCrunch.

The big change rumored for the next-gen Spectacles is the addition of augmented reality features.

Going off a patent filed last month by Snap, the glasses could potentially beam content onto where (and what) the wearer is viewing, as reported by Mashable.

Patent also teases Snapchat's future version of @Spectacles that will include augmented reality (look at the display) pic.twitter.com/iBkvRIt19FMay 4, 2017

Snap has a clear interest in AR, as evidenced by its constant updates to the Snapchat app that add face- and environment-altering filters, to its newly unveiled World Lenses feature for plant moving, augmented elements onto photos and videos.

However, all that TechCrunch's sources could say at this time is that a new model of Spectacles is in development. As for exactly what these brand-new Specs will actually do or if they'll ever see the light of day, it's best to take the news with a grain of salt until official confirmation arrives.