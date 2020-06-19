Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch the La Liga fixture online today

Spanish football is back in action and La Liga fixtures don't get much bigger than today's meeting between Sevilla and Barcelona. Led by the irrepressible Lionel Messi, the Catalan club enters the match as league leaders on 64 points - but there's no margin for error with title rivals Real Madrid hot on their heels. Sevilla is their sternest test to date, with Los Palanganas third in the table and always up for a fight. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online and live stream La Liga from anywhere in the world.

Watch a free Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream Kick-off time for Sevilla vs Barcelona tonight is 10pm local time (CEST), which means a 9pm BST start in the UK and a 4pm ET / 1pm PT whistle in the US - where you can watch it for FREE with a 7-day Sling TV trial.

Barca could be more vulnerable than usual tonight, too, with coach Quique Setien seemingly confirming that midfield mainstays Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong are likely to miss the crunch clash. The return of Jordi Alba from suspension is something of a silver lining, while striker Luis Suarez is nearing match fitness and could feature in either the starting IX or as a super-sub off the bench.

On the flip side, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui has a fully fit squad at his disposal for tonight's game. He'll need strong performances from the likes of ex-Man City star Fernando and Dutch striker Luuk de Jong if they're to have any chance of reversing the 4-0 hammering they suffered last year at Camp Nou.

Read on and learn how to watch a free Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream and catch all the action as the La Liga title race heats up.

More Spanish football: watch a La Liga live stream of every match

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona from outside your country

Scroll down and you'll discover how to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in countries all over the world - there are loads of easy, and in some cases even free, viewing options in countries like the US, UK, Canada and Australia.

But if you want to watch Spanish football online from overseas on the same channel or service you normally use at home, you'll quickly discover an obstacle - geo-blocking. However, a solution exists in the form of a VPN. This useful bit of software will help you access the same trustworthy, legal live streams you would at home. Here's how it works.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location (i.e. one that's back in your home country). And it's ExpressVPN that tops the lot. We can confidentially say that because we've tested so many. It's fast, safe and super easy to download and operate. Plus, it's compatible on laptops, mobiles, tablets, consoles Apple TV, Smart TVs...the list goes on. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months free on an annual plan as well as 49% off the usual price. It has some handy other uses, too, like getting around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. And, because of its encrypted tunnels, ExpressVPN will just generally keep you safer and more anonymous online.

Premier League fan? Here's how to get a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream in the UK

It's easier than ever to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the UK, thanks to Premier Sports. The new home of live La Liga coverage is showing the match in full tonight and Premier Sports is normally available to Sky TV customers from just £5.99 a month for its dedicated LaLiga TV channel, or £9.99 per month including Premier Sports 1 and 2 (which adds Serie A and more to the mix). However, to celebrate the return of top-tier European football, Premier Sports is currently offering LaLiga TV to Sky customers ABSOLUTELY FREE until July 1 - and even extending the free offer its standalone Premier Player streaming platform for those with Sky. It's never been easier to get a free Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream than it is today! If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch Barcelona vs Sevilla, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to get a FREE Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream and watch La Liga in the US

International pay-TV sports specialist BeIN Sports has the rights to broadcast La Liga Spanish soccer until 2024 including today's Sevilla vs Barcelona match. So if you have a subscription, then you can watch on that and via the BeIN Sports Connect app. If you don't, you need look no further than great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV. It offers BeIN Sports as part of its super affordable $10 a month World Sports package - and best of all there's currently a FREE 7-day trial offer so you can watch this week's La Liga fixtures without paying a penny!. Those who prefer Spanish language coverage can also get it via Sling's Best of Spanish bundle, which also costs an eminently reasonable $10 a month - though there's no free trial in this instance. The US Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off time is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and anyone who can't access the streaming service they normally would at home should check out a VPN as described above.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online in Canada

Much like in the US, BeIN Sports is where all the La Liga action will be shown in Canada this season - so grab the BeIN Sports Connect app for all your streaming needs. But if you don't want to subscribe to BeIN through a pay TV provider, then FuboTV is the exclusive over-the-top provider carrying the streaming service's La Liga soccer coverage in the country. Kick-off for this match in Canada is 4pm ET / 1pm PT and any Canadians who find themselves abroad for the La Liga restart can always try a VPN to tap into their local coverage as usual.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona for FREE in Australia

If you fancy watching top flight Spanish football Down Under, then you'll...wait for it...need to be able to access beIN Sports! They've got exclusive live coverage rights to La Liga for this season, so if you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. But you don't have to pay a premium price, as Australian streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN Sports as part of a AU$24.99 a month package that also includes Fox Sports and multiple ESPN channels. It's a great value solution for any sports fan that doesn't want the commitment of cable. There's even a FREE 2-week trial on offer right now so you can watch this weekend's Bundesliga soccer for free! Alternatively, beIN Sports Connect is available direct through the network as a standalone streaming option. It costs $19.99 a month with a free 2-week trial but doesn't come with any additional channels. This weekend's clash between Barca and Sevilla will be the morning of Saturday, June 20 in Australia with kick-off at 6am AEST.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online: live stream La Liga in New Zealand

From even a cursory glance at the rest of this article, you can probably guess who's showing La Liga football in New Zealand. That's right...our old friends BeIN Sports! In New Zealand, it costs from $19.78 per month for access on TV, laptop or mobile. It's an 8am NZST kick-off on Saturday morning for those looking to tune in from New Zealand.