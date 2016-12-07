Scam alert! BSNL is NOT giving free 4G data for a year

Have you been getting this message on WhatsApp proclaiming that BSNL is giving free 4G data and voice calls for 1 year. Don’t get your hopes up as the message is a scam and contains a virus.

DON'T open this message!

The spam message reads: "BSNL 4G ExPress SIM Launched. With every 4G ExPress SIM you get unlimited data and calls for 1 year, with additional freebies. BSNL 4G ExPress SIM features : Unlimited 4G Internet, unlimited calls, unlimited SMS, 4G internet speed upto 10 Mbps and free SIM card. Get your FREE BSNL 4G ExPress SIM Card Today. Offer is valid till 31st Dec, 2016. Register Now : http://bsnI.co/express"

Reliance Jio has single handily shaken the telecom sector in India. It has forced the big guys like Airtel, Idea and Vodafone to pull up their socks and unveil new plans and tariffs in order to compete with Jio’s revolutionary pricing.

Classic phishing scams

These are classic phishing scams that aim to gain control of your personal information like your Google account, email account, credit card details and so on. Beware of such fraudulent scams and never enter your personal information unless you are sure that the website is authentic.

Also, it does not hurt to have an anti virus installed on your device with anti pushing capabilities. Recently we also saw another WhatsApp scam proclaiming that Airtel is offering Unlimited 4G and 3G data for 3 months.