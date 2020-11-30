Saving $600 on a specced-up MacBook Pro may be the best Cyber Monday laptop deal

The MacBook Pro with Apple's new M1 chip might be the new hotness, but the Intel-equipped models are still nothing to shake a stick at, especially when you can save a wad of cash with a Cyber Monday deal.

At Best Buy, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for just $1,699, which knocks a massive $600 off the list price. At this price point, this is a Cyber Monday MacBook deal you don't want to miss.

The 8th-generation Intel Whiskey Lake processor here is a bit old at this point, but it was the first generation to implement 4 cores/8 threads in a U-series laptop chip, which means you're really not missing out much when it comes to performance. And with 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD, this laptop should last a while before it's truly out of date.

MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2018): $2,299 $1,699 at Best Buy

Yeah, it's 2 years old, but let's be real for a second: Intel's processors haven't advanced that much in that time, so this 2018 MacBook Pro should perform nearly as well as the 2020 model. And, when you can save $600 on this high-end version, it's worth it.View Deal

